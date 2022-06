Though the Bayou City totes some infamously sweltering weather all-year round, no season can truly compare to summertime. It’s a time where slurping on slushy cocktails in breezy locations is more than welcomed, because that added coolness is a temporary escape from the mind bending heat. However, if you want to soak up those blazing rays in style and comfort, then settling at your nearest hotel pool should definitely do the trick. Transform your summer into a festive, staycation adventure with these select hotel pools, which don everything from deep waters and temperature controlled hot tubs to shaded private cabanas, ideal for knocking back those aforementioned icy spritzes, and, even, a Texas-shaped lazy river.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO