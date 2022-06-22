Let there be Summer. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns to Shoreline Amphitheatre this summer! Enter now for your chance to win a four-pack of Lawn Tickets.

Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, the San Francisco Symphony fills the night air with fan favorites from West Side Story, Beauty and The Best, Frozen and more with a grand finale of spectacular fireworks. Presented by Live Nation and Bonneville San Francisco.

Enter the sweepstakes by simply clicking on thebutton below.

Enter daily, now through Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:55 p.m. PT.