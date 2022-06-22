4th of July Fireworks Spectacular!
Let there be Summer. The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular returns to Shoreline Amphitheatre this summer! Enter now for your chance to win a four-pack of Lawn Tickets. Led by conductor Edwin Outwater, the San Francisco Symphony fills the night air with fan favorites from West Side Story, Beauty and The Best, Frozen and more with a grand finale of spectacular fireworks. Presented by Live Nation and Bonneville San Francisco. Enter the sweepstakes by simply clicking on the ENTER HERE button below. Enter daily, now through Tuesday, 6/28 at 11:55 p.m. PT. Official Rules To buy tickets, or for the latest updates: Tickets On-Sale Now at LiveNation.com Facebook - @LiveNation Twitter - @livenation Instagram - @livenation YouTube - @LiveNation
Comments / 0