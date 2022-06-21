ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reedsport, OR

Oregon State Police seek assistance in identifying poaching suspect

By Robert Desaulniers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREEDSPORT, Ore. – Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a poaching suspect. OSP say that on Friday, June 17 at about 4:30 a.m., troopers...

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
Armed barricaded man taken into custody

EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex for hours, according to Eugene Police. The initial call came in around noon, according to police. An armed man barricaded himself inside a unit and would not come out. For hours police tried to get...
EUGENE, OR
TWO ACCIDENTS ON INTERSTATE FIVE WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON

Oregon State Police dealt with two accidents two miles apart at about the same time on Wednesday afternoon. An OSP report said just before 4:20 p.m. troopers were dispatched to a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer, and a sports car in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 about a mile south of Sutherlin. The report said the truck was changing lanes when it hit the second vehicle at a rear-end angle. The sports car was pushed around the front of the semi-truck and spun around, hitting the semi on the driver’s side. The car struck the concrete barrier several times before coming to a rest.
SUTHERLIN, OR
MAN CITED FOR DRIVING VIOLATIONS

A Roseburg man was cited for driving violations by Roseburg Police early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 1:50 a.m. officers witnessed the 39-year old driving near the intersection of Northeast Klamath Avenue and Northeast Winchester Street. An officer was able to identify the man from previous contacts with him. The officer determined that the man’s license had been suspended.
ROSEBURG, OR
Elk, deer poachers nabbed after ‘suspicious’ photo appears online

MOSIER, Ore - Three poachers have been fined thousands of dollars for killing a trophy elk and at least one buck deer in 2021, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Wildlife officials said they were alerted of the illegal activity after a member of the public reported...
MOSIER, OR
TRANSIENT JAILED FOLLOWING BIKE PATH INCIDENT

A transient was jailed following an incident on a bike path on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. the 28-year old was followed by an officer after he almost ran into the officer while riding his bike on the path from Gaddis Park to West Umpqua Street. A records check revealed that there was an active warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
ROSEBURG, OR
Two River Rescues In Washington State

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Crews were busy with two separate swift-water river rescue operations. Crews pulled a man from the Yakima River after he fell from his raft in Richland. Someone spotted the man around 4:30 p.m. He fell into the river near Wanawish Dam. Rescuers pulled him from...
RICHLAND, WA
Canyonville man jailed after detectives find nearly 550 pounds of illegal marijuana

CANYONVILLE, Ore. -- A man is in the Douglas County Jail after a search warrant uncovered almost 550 pounds of illegally grown and processed marijuana at his home. In January 2022, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team served a search warrant at the home of Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez, 25, on Gross Loop in Canyonville. They say they found nearly 550 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1-pound bags and ready to be shipped. Detectives say they also found marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other evidence of drug trafficking.
CANYONVILLE, OR
Marijuana Bust, Douglas Co., June 23

On Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, 25 year old Alejandro Guadalupe Martinez was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail regarding a previous investigation by detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT). In January of this year, detectives served a search warrant at Martinez’s residence in the 600 block of Gross Loop in Canyonville. During the search, detectives found approximately 546 pounds of processed marijuana packaged in 1 pound bags, and stored in boxes, ready for shipment. Also found was a small number of growing marijuana plants, an undisclosed amount of cash, as well as other evidence of drug trafficking. The residence was unoccupied at the time of the search warrant, as Martinez had been taken into custody earlier that morning by police in Fresno County, California on unrelated charges. Martinez was later released from custody in California in March after posting $100,000 bond. Additionally, Martinez is on parole in the state of California, and a condition of his parole is that he is not allowed to leave the State of California. On Tuesday, June 21st, DINT detectives learned Martinez was back in the area, and notified deputies of the information. At approximately 3:00 PM, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy found Martinez broke down on the side of I-5 south of Canyonville. Martinez was taken into custody without incident and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, and Attempt to Commit Class B Felony.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Fentanyl overdose cases on the rise in Coos Bay, police say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- The frequency of drug overdoses in the Coos Bay area has seemingly doubled from last year, according to the Coos Bay Police Department. Coos Bay police say that on the afternoon of Monday, June 20, they and the Coos Bay Fire Department responded to three separate reports of drug overdoses. Officials say that one of those cases was fatal. Officials strongly suspect that all of the overdoses were caused by fentanyl.
Man arrested after unprovoked attack on ex-girlfriend and bystander

CRESWELL, Ore. -- A man attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man apparently on impulse yesterday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office says. The LCSO said that yesterday, June 20, at about 10 a.m., deputies reponded to a call about an assault in an apartment block on south Second Street in Creswell. According to deputies, Dakota Ray Stone, 25, of Springfield, had arrived unannounced at his ex-girlfriend's job and attacked a man with metal knuckles, causing injuries to his face. Deputies say the man and Stone did not know each other.
CRESWELL, OR
CRESWELL, OR
Despite incidents in downtown Eugene, locals say the area is getting safer

EUGENE, Ore. -- As summer arrives, the Eugene Police Department is ramping up patrols in downtown Eugene to curb crime and disruptive behavior. The EPD reports that on June 16 they responded to some calls involving minors who had apparently taken LSD and were being disruptive. Police said that at about 2 p.m., a 14-year-old girl was reported to be harassing people downtown. Police said the girl had apparently taken LSD and was running in and out of buildings and jumping in front of buses. Police say she was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene man sentenced for illegally importing and exporting live scorpions

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Eugene Man who formerly lived in southern Oregon was sentenced in federal court today for violating the Lacey Act by illegally importing and exporting hundreds of live scorpions over five years. According to court documents, Darren Dennis Drake, 39, imported and exported dozens of live scorpions...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon State Fire Marshal issues warning about fireworks

SALEM, Ore. -- Fireworks sales season begins tomorrow and the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is urging Oregonians to keep their usage of fireworks legal and safe. With fire season fast approaching, some counties and cities in Oregon have put in place regulations and bans on the sale or use of fireworks. The OSFM recommends that residents be aware of and follow local rules on fireworks use this coming Fourth of July.
OREGON STATE
BACK IN TIME - 1997: Fatal crash connected to Rainbow Family Gathering

1947: Rumors about gas shortage squelched by survey conducted by Oregon State Motor Association 110 years ago June 20, 1912 Five Russian railroad laborers from Pelton, a small railroad station a few miles north of Madras, decided to break the monotony of pick and shovel work by taking the handcar to Madras for a jamboree. About 11 o'clock, when the party was well tanked up, they decided to go home. In some way, two of the men fell off the car. One was run over and killed and the other got off with a few bruises. Coroner Hyde and Dr....
MADRAS, OR
WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
Mountain lion fatally shot in Idaho town

A young mountain lion was shot and killed at Genesee on Saturday by a resident of the small North Idaho farming community. Idaho Fish and Game conservation officer Mark Carson said the animal had been seen in the town multiple times. “It didn’t seem to be afraid of humans, at all, which is never a good thing for sharp-tooth critters,” he said. “It looked like it was a young lion,...
GENESEE, ID

