Summer is here, but so are cool overnight temperatures

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law today that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.

MAINE STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO