Summer is here, but so are cool overnight temperatures

Ticks could survive the winter temperatures. New research from the University of Maine found with the right conditions, black-legged tick nymphs could survive cold winter temperatures. The research says insulation from leaf litter and snowpack could help the expansion of the tick range into northern Maine as a changing climate...
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Goodwill stores in Maine will not be accepting donations until after the Fourth of July holiday. The organization is putting a pause on donations due to staffing shortages and supply issues. Officials do say they received a large number of donations they have not been able to process or get on the floor yet.
PORTLAND, Maine — “I think my biggest hope would be that people really care about the process that I'm working in,” Timothy Goldkin told WMTW. For Goldkin, that process is every bit as relevant as the finished piece. Along with using a bit of digital technology, Goldkin...
OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A man attempting to swim to shore drowned Monday morning in Aziscohos Lake, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife confirmed. Officials with Maine Wildlife say 54-year-old Michael Shields of West Baldwin attached his boat to a mooring in front of his camp on Alca Flats Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
FALMOUTH, Maine — There's only a few weeks to go before Tri for a Cure, the triathlon where survivors and supporters come together and race to raise awareness and money for cancer research in Maine. It will be the first time that Mairead Ferrie, 16, participates in the Tri....
WOODSTOCK, Maine — A serious crash left one injured and another life-flighted to Maine Medical Center this afternoon after a car collided with a flatbed truck on South Main Street and Andrews Road in Woodstock. Police confirmed that 22-year-old Kaiya Corriveau of Woodstock was traveling south on South Main...
AUBURN, Maine — The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a press conference to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. Friends of Caron...
Supporters of Tuesday’s major U.S. Supreme Court decision involving the state of Maine and religious school tuition are hailing a win for religious liberty and parental choice in education, while opponents say the principle of separation of church and state has lost. The 6-3 majority decision in Carson v....
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department found the state of Maine in violation of the Americans Disabilities Act. The DOJ announced Maine unnecessarily segregates children with mental health or developmental disabilities. The Long Creek Detention Center is one of the facilities the DOJ says the state used to institutionalize children...
The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law today that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.
