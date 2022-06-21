ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Summer is here, but so are cool overnight temperatures

By Roger Griswold
WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow’s the weather looking for your...

www.wmtw.com

WMTW

The heat is on this weekend

How’s the weather looking for your Friday morning? Get the latest Maine’s Total Weather video forecast from Meteorologist Radek Przygodzki.
WMTW

Winter cold won't stop spread of ticks, UMaine research finds

Ticks could survive the winter temperatures. New research from the University of Maine found with the right conditions, black-legged tick nymphs could survive cold winter temperatures. The research says insulation from leaf litter and snowpack could help the expansion of the tick range into northern Maine as a changing climate...
WMTW

Donations on pause at Goodwill stores in Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Goodwill stores in Maine will not be accepting donations until after the Fourth of July holiday. The organization is putting a pause on donations due to staffing shortages and supply issues. Officials do say they received a large number of donations they have not been able to process or get on the floor yet.
WMTW

West Baldwin man drowns attempting to swim to shore after mooring boat

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — A man attempting to swim to shore drowned Monday morning in Aziscohos Lake, the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife confirmed. Officials with Maine Wildlife say 54-year-old Michael Shields of West Baldwin attached his boat to a mooring in front of his camp on Alca Flats Road around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
WMTW

Auburn mother among victims of double homicide over weekend

AUBURN, Maine — The medical examiner has ruled the deaths of two people in Auburn over the weekend as homicides. Police held a press conference to announce the ruling. Authorities also identified the two victims: 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut. Friends of Caron...
WMTW

Maine concealed carry permits unaffected as Supreme Court strikes down recent gun laws

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 6-3 majority struck down a New York law today that requires someone to state a special need to obtain a concealed carry permit. Maine has no such laws. The state is a permit-less carry state, which means anyone over the age of 21 and not prohibited from possessing a gun, can carry a loaded pistol or revolver and keep it in their vehicles.
