Brown County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brown, Nemaha by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 18:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jefferson County through 415 AM CDT At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oskaloosa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oskaloosa, McLouth and Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary. In north central Kansas, Clay. In northeast Kansas, Riley. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Junction City, Ogden, Wakefield, Milford and Milford Lake.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Relief from the heat is on the way as a cold front moves through this afternoon

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 8p.m. for Brown, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee counties. Today will be rather hot and humid, again. Highs should make it into the upper 90s to low 100s. Winds will be out of the southwest with gusts around 25 mph this afternoon. Most of the day will be sunny, but changes start moving in by this evening.
Hundreds remain without power in NEK following overnight storms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy crews are working to restore service as hundreds have been left without power after storms rolled through Northeast Kansas on Tuesday night. The Evergy outage map indicates that most outages remain in the Manhattan area. About 38 outages have been reported and nearly 270 remain without power.
MANHATTAN, KS
Flooded streets, downed power lines reported in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan is dealing with severe flooding on Tuesday night. According to announcements made by the Riley County Police Department, many streets are becoming flooded, posing a health hazard to motorists. Roads near the Kansas State campus have been reportedly flooded in the area of North Manhattan Avenue and Bertrand […]
MANHATTAN, KS
High speed chase on Highway 75

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports a high-speed chase involving multiple passengers Tuesday morning that ended with the assistance of Nemaha County sheriff’s deputies on Highway 75. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies became suspicious of criminal activity after a vehicle...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
Brown Co deputy involved in short chase

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – A Brown County car chase led to the arrest of a 24-year-old man. On Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., near Nighthawk east of Horton, a Brown County deputy tried to make a traffic stop on a speeding motorist, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was a 24-year-old Kansas […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Car crash takes out traffic light in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A car crash temporarily knocked out power to a traffic light at an intersection in Topeka, on Wednesday. According to a City of Topeka spokesperson, a crash at SE 10th Street and SE Madison Street caused the power to go out with a traffic light located there. Temporary stop signs were put […]
TOPEKA, KS
Richardson County probationer named in delivery charge

FALLS CITY – A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office post says deputies are continuing the effort to combat methamphetamine distribution. Deputies arrested Kelly Simpson, 46, on Tuesday. She is suspected of delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a playground, possession of meth and possession of drug money. A...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
2 identified after car, money stolen in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The 25-year-old man and the 27-year-old woman who law enforcement believe are responsible for thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods and a 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV have been identified by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron M. Griffith, 25, of Topeka, and Halie N. Clinton, 27, of Topeka, were both […]
TOPEKA, KS
Nebraska farmer removes fence blocking trail just in time for regional bike ride

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (NEBRASKA EXAMINER) -A cease-fire has been reached in a years-long fight between a farmer and a natural resources district over a hike-bike trail. The fight boils down to a disagreement over who should pay for fencing to separate the farmer’s land from the Steamboat Trace Trail. Otoe County farmer Bob Trail said he expected the Nemaha Natural Resources District to pay for the fence. NRD officials say they couldn’t do that for one farmer and not other landowners.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
Years after nixing a deal with Tyson, this small Kansas town is still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
LPD identifies victim who died in fatal collision with light pole

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police have identified the victim who died when his vehicle hit a light pole early Sunday morning. The Lawrence Police Department says on Tuesday, June 21, it identified the victim in a fatal crash on Sunday morning as Michael Travis Gibbons, 33, of Lawrence. Around...
LAWRENCE, KS
Balloon festival returns to Falls City

FALLS CITY - The Falls City Hot Air Balloon Festival returned over the weekend with over 1,000 people purchasing tickets to take in the festivities. Falls City Chamber Executive Director Amber Holle said attendance this year was a little lower than previous years with the weather playing a role with temperatures hovering near triple digits for most of the weekend.
Wamego Police Chief fired

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - Mike Baker is no longer the Police Chief in the City of Wamego. In an email sent to WIBW, Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem released the following statement:. “Mike Baker’s employment with the City of Wamego ended this morning on June 22, 2022. The City...
WAMEGO, KS

