Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Republic; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following counties, Clay, Cloud, Republic and Washington. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Concordia, Clyde, Clifton, Courtland, Morganville, Norway, Palmer, Agenda and Vining.

CLAY COUNTY, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO