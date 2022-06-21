ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie by NWS

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-21 17:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-21 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain...

Special Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jefferson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Jefferson County through 415 AM CDT At 351 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oskaloosa, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oskaloosa, McLouth and Winchester. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Flood Advisory issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 02:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 05:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Republic; Washington FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Kansas, including the following counties, Clay, Cloud, Republic and Washington. * WHEN...Until 545 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 241 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Concordia, Clyde, Clifton, Courtland, Morganville, Norway, Palmer, Agenda and Vining.
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 00:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; Geary; Riley FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Kansas, east central Kansas, north central Kansas and northeast Kansas, including the following counties, in central Kansas, Dickinson. In east central Kansas, Geary. In north central Kansas, Clay. In northeast Kansas, Riley. * WHEN...Until 330 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1227 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Junction City, Ogden, Wakefield, Milford and Milford Lake.
CLAY COUNTY, KS

