Bethalto, IL

Mommy and me swim

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
BETHALTO — A mother duck and her six children could be seen on the lake at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto Tuesday on the first day of summer. Summer weather was...

www.thetelegraph.com

The Telegraph

Creature feature: Luna looking for love, someone to play with

GODFREY- Lovely Luna, a shepherd mix with an estimated date of birth June 7, 2021, is just a pup.   She is sweet, playful and loving who just wants a home and someone to play with.  She is good with other dogs, (don't know about cats) and very affectionate. She will be a fantastic new family member. Hope Rescues hopes to find Luna a home.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Weekend filled with fun events

On Thursday, the Addiction Dance Nationals kicks off its four-day run at Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville. Super Mini and Mini competitons are on Thursday, with an opening number before the competition begins. (Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau)
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Fieldon Independence Celebration set Saturday

FIELDON - The Village of Fieldon will bring back its Independence Celebration on Saturday, June 25. The event will start at Fieldon Baptist Church at 104 Public Road 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The church will serve BBQ pork steak sandwiches, potato chips, walking tacos, soft drinks and water. There will also be games for children. From 4-7 p.m., the Fieldon United Church of Christ at 205 S. 1st St. will serve buffalo fish, pulled pork, potato salad, hot dogs, baked beans, slaw, soft drinks and water. The church will have a cake walk starting at 4 p.m. and continue until they are out of cakes. The church will also sell cookbooks and have a 50/50 drawing. Fireworks start at dusk.
FIELDON, IL
City
Bethalto, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks ready to light up the Riverbend

ALTON - As the 4th of July approaches, many area communities are preparing firework displays. The tiny village of Fieldon offers one of the season's first aerial displays, with fireworks set at dusk on Saturday. Staunton's fireworks follow on Sunday night. Fireworks fans also have three opportunities to see shows at Gordon Moore Park following Alton River Dragon games on Saturday, July 4 and July 16.
The Telegraph

Highway stretch will memorialize late fire chief

SOUTH ROXANA — A portion of Illinois 111 will be designated as “The Chief Todd Werner Memorial Highway” on Saturday, July 2. Werner, who died July 1, 2021, at the age of 48, worked in the fire service for 30 years. He joined the South Roxana Fire Department in 1996 and became its fire chief in 2013.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
The Telegraph

Fine focus: Grafton artist provides unique paint parties

GRAFTON - Designs by Deseray doesn't throw your typical paint party. It's not everyone making the same thing, watching a person at the head of a class. It's individualized, full of passion and creativity. "Everything is personal to guests," said  Designs by Deseray founder and owner Deseray Hardwick, of Grafton, who also leads workshops to teach techniques. Hardwick herself is an artist in a variety of mediums. She makes personalized decor, personalizes items, engravings and more. Other items are available by order.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Hamel woman places second in pageant

HAMEL — McKenna Vereeke of Hamel was crowned first runner-up out of 26 women across the state in the Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization last weekend. The Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization is an official state preliminary to the Miss America Pageant. Vereeke, who competed as Miss River Valley, is a 2020 Edwardsville High School graduate entering her junior year at the University of Illinois in Springfield as a a clinical and counseling psychology major with a minor in music.
HAMEL, IL
The Telegraph

When doves fly: Family business features airborne beauty

GODFREY - For as many meanings as doves symbolize, they also are inspirational for as many occasions. White doves are used in many settings as symbols of peace, freedom, love, or as messengers. Doves appear in the symbolism of Judaism, Christianity, Islam and paganism, and of both military and pacifist groups. Williams Family White Dove Release does weddings, anniversaries, baptisms, birthdays, funerals, grand openings, military salutes and much more, including a recent Mother's Day event at Forest Park's Art Hill in St. Louis. Williams Family White Dove Release, based in Godfrey, will be featured at the Godfrey Splash Pad ribbon cutting opening early next month at Glazebrook Park.
GODFREY, IL
The Telegraph

Fashion fan opens upscale resale shop

GLEN CARBON — When Kelsey Hawkins became a mother, she realized she liked upscale baby clothes as much as upscale fashion for herself. The mother of three began selling her own children's clothes as they outgrew them and clothes of her own online at Poshmark and Facebook Marketplace in 2013. Now, one month ago she opened a brick-and-mortar upscale retail boutique called One Closet To The Next, 115 Glen Crossing Road, in Glen Carbon.
GLEN CARBON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton church launching fundraiser on June 29

ALTON - Saints Peter and Paul Church, at 717 State St. in Alton, will be getting some much needed love. On Wednesday, June 29, the church will kick off a yearlong fundraiser with a 6 p.m. Mass. James Hanlon, a volunteer for the fundraiser committee, said the fundraiser will help pay for renovations to the historic church. "It's an old limestone church and over 150 years, so it will will need some major repairs," Hanlon said.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Homecoming celebration begins in Staunton Friday

STAUNTON - Staunton will be celebrating their 81st Homecoming starting Friday, June 24 at Fireman's Park, 900-998 Montgomery St., from 6-10:30 p.m. The event is complete with beer, bingo, concessions, rides, music and a variety of food every night. The Staunton volunteer firemen are working hard to make this 81st celebration fun for all ages and everyone is looking forward to Sunday's 4 p.m. parade of decorated floats and bands. Then, weather permitting, they will cap the whole weekend off with a fireworks display by the City of Staunton at dusk Sunday, June 26. The celebration at Staunton Recreation Park opens Friday night, June 24, with rides by Egyptian Exposition in operation from 6-10:30 p.m. Rides will also be operating from 6-10:30 p.m. Saturday and 5-9 on Sunday. Armbands, costing $25 will allow you one night of unlimited rides. The armbands will be available for purchase all three nights. Live music will be provided Friday by Captain Geech and The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Saturday by BoomSlang and DJ- Buffy's Beats on Sunday.
STAUNTON, IL
The Telegraph

Too hot to swim? Almost but not quite at SWISA Relays

EDWARDSVILLE - With temperatures in the mid-90s on Monday, it was almost too hot for a swim meet. The Montclaire Marlins earned themselves the first half of a SWISA clean sweep with a victory in the annual Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays at Sunset Hills Country Club.The second part of that sweep could be the annual SWISA Championships set for July 17 at the chuck Fruit Aquatic Center in Edwardsville.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River readies rec center site

Work began Monday in Wood River for the construction of a controversial new recreation center on the site where the Wood River Aquatic Center once sat.  On Tuesday, a small front loader could be seen dropping material, including a section of pipe from the old Wood River Aquatic Center, into a dump truck on the site just north of the Wood River Roundhouse recreation center. Voters in 2020 overwhelmingly passed a non-binding resolution to save the Roundhouse but not build a new recreation center. Despite that vote, work began Monday clearing an area closest to the East Alton-Wood River High School for the parking lot area of the new $7.5 million recreation center.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Twenty cats removed from East Alton apartment

East Alton officials battled the unhealthy odors of animal feces and urine Wednesday to rescue about 20 cats from a duplex apartment in the 100 block of Ohio Street after removing the female resident from the apartment. East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said that, around noon Wednesday, police called the East Alton Fire Department for assistance and breathing apparatus to help officers removing the cats which were mostly kittens.
EAST ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Enjoy Illinois 300 ‘A tremendous success’

MADISON - Several days of fan activities took nine months of planning, all culminating in a sell-out crowd of 60,000-plus for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300. Now that it is over, track officials are looking at the results and how to improve the event, from the mechanics of the race itself to what Chris Blair, executive vice president and general manager of World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison called the "toilets, trash and traffic" issues. He noted that while an official date has not been set for next year, the Enjoy Illinois 300 will be coming back at around the same time.
MADISON, IL
The Telegraph

Troy apartment building sold

TROY — A 10-unit apartment building in Troy has a new owner. According to BarberMurphy, Georgia Clark has sold the apartment building at 209 S. Kimberlin St. in Troy to Tut & Tut Properties. BarberMurphy represented both parties in the transactions.
TROY, IL
The Telegraph

Lake Chix Market and Merch starts Wednesday

EDWARDSVILLE - The Lake Chix Market and Merch will start Wednesday, June 22 from 4-8 p.m. at 100 Elm Drive in Edwardsville. The market, held in the Holiday Shore Marina parking lot, offers fresh produce, local crafts and small business vendors, baked goods, kettle corn, area honey, skin products, clothing, and more. Held on Wednesdays, the market seeks to promote independent business owners and provide shoppers with a down-to-earth browsing experience and unique hand-made items.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

