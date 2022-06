Thataway: Explore the art scene at the Island’s south end. Check out the summer opener this Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m. at Ann Coen Photography’s new pop-up gallery at 110 North Bay Ave. in Beach Haven, where art-loving guests will get to meet the faces behind the cameras of the five featured artists – Ann Coen, Chris Pfeil, Josh Ketcham, Ryan Johnson and Calla Aniski-Boyd – whose work will be on display in the gallery all summer. Enjoy drinks by Set the Bar Sue (with tips to be donated to Save Barnegat Bay) and food from Barry’s Do Me a Flavor.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO