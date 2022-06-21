ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Travel and Tourism Director Discusses Yellowstone Flooding and its Potential Impact on Tourism in Sheridan

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism provided an update to the Sheridan City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger at Monday night’s council meeting regarding the recent flooding in Yellowstone...

Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Airport Holds Disaster Training Exercise

Although it wasn’t an actual disaster, Sheridan County Emergency personnel went through a training exercise, should something go wrong with an airplane during its flight or during takeoff and landing. The Sheridan County Airport held a mock disaster training exercise to evaluate the preparedness and capabilities of the airport,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Bears finding attractants near homes in Sheridan County

The Wyoming Game and Fish Sheridan Regional Office wishes to inform the public that bears have accessed unsecured garbage, beehives, bird feeders and other attractants in local communities this spring. Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt told listeners of Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, to walk around their...
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Downs Gets Approval from Johnson County

The Johnson County Commission has voted to allow Wyoming Downs to operate an off-track betting facility in Buffalo. During their regular meeting this week, the commission heard a presentation from Eric Nelson, owner of Wyoming Downs, who addressed some of the commissions’ concerns, as well as some concerns from local law enforcement.
JOHNSON COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

May 2022 Unemployment Numbers In Sheridan and Johnson Counties Are Down

People tend to find jobs in warmer weather, and the latest unemployment numbers in Wyoming suggests that is true. The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services says state-wide seasonally adjusted unemployment numbers, dropped from 3.3% in April 2022 to 3.2% in May 2022. The May numbers are also down from 4.7%...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SMH Primary Care complements current SMH service offerings

Sheridan Memorial Hospital announces the late summer opening of a new Primary Care practice to serve patients of all ages in downtown Sheridan at 61 South Gould St. The office will open with six providers who are currently part of the SMH staff in the Internal Medicine clinic, including Dr. Kristopher Schamber, Dr. Chris Prior, Diana Charlson FNP-BC, Jeffrey Shideman FNP-C DNP, Jessica Neau PA-C, and Rebekah Montgomery FNP-C DNP. Two additional providers are scheduled to start by September- Dr. Erica Rinker, a family physician currently working in Buffalo, and Dr. Derek Redinger, an internist who will be returning home from Idaho.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Insurance, New Maintenance Man on Clearmont Town Council Agenda

The Clearmont Town Council held their June meeting on the 20th at town hall. Dave Craft, of Dave Craft Farm Bureau Financial services, reviewed the current insurance policy with the council, suggesting that they up the coverage due to the current high constructionist costs should the town hall have to be replaced.
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Sandra Beckwith

Sandra Dee Beckwith, 56, of Clearmont, Wyoming entered into eternal life Monday, June 6, 2022, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Sandi’s earthly life began March 12, 1966, in Anaconda, Montana to Richard Paul Sr. and Carol Yvonne (Cargill) Beckwith. She was raised with her family in San Jose, California. Sandi...
CLEARMONT, WY
Sheridan Media

Seth Rasmuson

Seth Dean Rasmuson was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on February 22, 2001, to Curtis and Jennifer Rasmuson. He is the second child of five sons. Seth moved to Buffalo, Wyoming with his family in September of 2001. He loved spending time in the Bighorn Mountains fishing and hunting with his Dad, brothers, and dear friend Augie Wagner. He had a wonderful childhood surrounded by his four brothers and friends. He enjoyed playing baseball and hockey. Seth knew at a young age he wanted to serve his country as a U.S. Marine. He graduated from Buffalo High School a semester early and went to boot camp after his 18th birthday. Seth graduated from boot camp on June 7, 2019. He then went on to become a tiltrotor Crew Chief after another 15 months of training; including Survival, Evade, Resist, and Escape (SERE) training in Maine.
BUFFALO, WY
Sheridan Media

UW will host over 60 students for the 38th annual Summer High School Institute

More than 60 rising juniors will have the opportunity to experience college life during the 38th annual Summer High School Institute (HSI) July 10-30, at the University of Wyoming. The students were selected from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

SCSD#1 Superintendent says Enrollment Strong During Past School Year

SCSD#1 met on Tuesday, June 21, in Ranchester. Superintendent Pete Kilbride said that enrollment has stayed really strong in 2021-22, and it was a really good school year. The board briefly discussed new school buses, an approval to withdraw from Campbell County BOCHES and the formation of a new BOCHES with Sheridan College. Jeremy Smith, business manager, was approved as the WSBAIT (Wyoming School Boards Association Insurance Trust) representative.
RANCHESTER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan Man Arraigned on Numerous Felony Charges

A 34-year-old Sheridan man was arraigned in Fourth Judicial District Court Thursday on a number of charges, including five felonies and two misdemeanors. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Adam Broussard pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated assault and battery, all of which are felonies, one...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

BPD Chief on Recent Burglaries, Arrests, New Weapons

Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett, in his report to the city council Tuesday, talked about the recent burglaries in town, updating the council on new developments in the cases. Bissett said the vehicles that were involved in the burglaries were not locked, and recommended residents do so. He touched on...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

One Dead After Being Shot In Lame Deer; Shooter Still At Large

Law enforcement on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation are looking for an active shooter that is still at large after killing someone in Lame Deer, Montana on Monday night (June 21st). Few details are available. The Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council is asking everyone to mind their surroundings and contact law...
LAME DEER, MT
Sheridan Media

Man Charged With Multiple Felonies Arraigned in District Court

An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 29-year-old Juan Cardenas, who is charged with two counts of Felony DUI, one for causing serious bodily injury and the other for what would be his fourth DUI conviction in 10 years, which is a felony in Wyoming. Cardenas pleaded not guilty to both of the charges at Tuesday’s hearing. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day trial for October 24 and set the pretrial conference for September 22 at 9:30 am. If convicted, Cardenas faces up to 17 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000.
SHERIDAN, WY

