Congrats to Auburn School District’s Class of 2022

Kendyl Walker’s twin passions for art and the Japanese language entwined about her when she was a shy little girl growing up on Auburn’s Lea Hill, and never let go. And as she advanced through Lea Hill Elementary and Rainier Middle School, her fascinations gathered strength at every step, so that when she took up her studies at Auburn Mountainview High School four years ago, it was graphic design and Japanese language all the way.

AUBURN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO