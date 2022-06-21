Congrats to Auburn School District’s Class of 2022

Eleanor passed peacefully on May 27, 2022 in Kent Washington. She resided in Kent 66 years. She was born a farmers daughter, October 4, 1927 in Mountain, North Dakota. Her parents were Kristjan and Solveig Geir, a family of Icelandic/American homesteaders. She was a graduate of Mountain High School, Mountain N.D. and married Willard Leroy Biliske February 6, 1946. They lived in Monterey California before moving to Kent on a ten acre farm in 1956. They were married 61 years until Willard’s passing August 19th, 2007.
