Auburn, WA

Congrats to Auburn School District’s Class of 2022

By Reporter Staff, News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 1,221 students participated in Class of 2022 graduation ceremonies from the four high school programs in the Auburn School District on Saturday, June 18. Ceremonies...

