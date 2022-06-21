ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police: Juvenile arrested after gun recovered in Pittsburgh's South Side

By Michael DiVittorio
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA juvenile has been arrested after Pittsburgh police recovered a gun in the South Side. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said officers responded to South Second Street and Sidney...

