Red Bull suspend Formula Two driver Juri Vips following alleged use of shocking racist language during a live gaming stream as the team now launch investigation into the incident

Formula Two driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.

A statement on Red Bull Racing's official Twitter account read: 'Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

The Formula Two driver (front) is now subject of an internal investigation within the team

'As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.'

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his 'unacceptable' language.

He said: 'I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.

'This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

'I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.'

Vips became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula One race weekend in May when he took over from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull RB18 in the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.