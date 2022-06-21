Red Bull suspend Formula Two driver Juri Vips following alleged use of shocking racist language during a live gaming stream as the team now launch investigation into the incident
Formula Two driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.
The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.
A statement on Red Bull Racing's official Twitter account read: 'Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.
'As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.'
Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his 'unacceptable' language.
He said: 'I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.
'This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.
'I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.'
Vips became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula One race weekend in May when he took over from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull RB18 in the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.
