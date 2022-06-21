ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bull suspend Formula Two driver Juri Vips following alleged use of shocking racist language during a live gaming stream as the team now launch investigation into the incident

 2 days ago

Formula Two driver Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull after using racist language during a live gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian has been stood down from all team duties pending an investigation to the incident on Tuesday.

A statement on Red Bull Racing's official Twitter account read: 'Red Bull Racing has suspended junior driver Juri Vips from all team duties with immediate effect, pending a full investigation into the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u29fo_0gHs2Hxs00
Juri Vips has been suspended by Red Bull following alleged use of racist language
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HWuj9_0gHs2Hxs00
The Formula Two driver (front) is now subject of an internal investigation within the team

'As an organisation, we condemn abuse of any kind and have a zero-tolerance policy to racist language or behaviour within our organisation.'

Vips, currently in his third F2 season, took to his Instagram account to apologise for his 'unacceptable' language.

He said: 'I wish to unreservedly apologise for the offensive language used during a live gaming stream earlier today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W19uo_0gHs2Hxs00
Red Bull released a statement outlining their zero tolerance on racist language within the team
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207DkE_0gHs2Hxs00
Vips also released a statement outlining his full apology for the incident as well as regret

'This language is entirely unacceptable and does not portray the values and principles that I hold.

'I deeply regret my actions and this is not the example I with to set. I will co-operate with the investigation fully.'

Vips became the first Estonian driver to take part in a Formula One race weekend in May when he took over from Sergio Perez in the Red Bull RB18 in the first practice session at the Spanish Grand Prix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Sc9z_0gHs2Hxs00
Vips has been on the radar of an F1 drive in recent times, featuring in a practice session for Red Bull during the Spanish Grand Prix back in April

