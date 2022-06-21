ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man injured in drive-by shooting on birthday in South Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrQmW_0gHs2FCQ00

A drive-by shooting interrupted a birthday party in South Baltimore Tuesday evening.

A man was shot but is expected to survive.

In the Lakeland community, a car and house were also sprayed with bullets.

Family members said the man who was celebrating his birthday was injured in the shooting, and was rushed to the hospital.

Baltimore Police responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. on Marbourne Avenue.

“It’s just sad that this neighborhood has gotten as bad as it is,” neighbor David Handler said.

Neighbors found themselves behind police caution tape as detectives and crime scene technicians collected evidence from a nearby home.

“When you’ve got people being shot on the street, no it does not make me feel safe at all,” Handler said.

The man was shot in the arm.

Police are investigating to find out if it was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made.

“Could’ve been right in the middle of it,” Handler said. “Not good and it’s just sad, because, like I said this was a quiet and peaceful neighborhood but it’s not there anymore.”

Children and adults were in the house at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information, call Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7-lockup.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 28, Grazed In North Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old woman was grazed in the back Sunday night in a shooting in North Baltimore, authorities said. Shortly after 11:30 p.m., patrol officers were called to a reported shooting in the 600 block of East 29th Street, where they found the victim suffering from an apparent graze wound, Baltimore Police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives determined the victim was inside a nearby home when she heard gunfire and noticed she had been struck, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

3 Men Shot During Two Separate Shootings In Fells Point On Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating two shootings that injured three people in the busy bar and restaurant area of Fells Point on Sunday, according to authorities. The first shooting occurred at 12:30 a.m. Officers on patrol in the area responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of South Broadway, police said. They searched the area and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities An ambulance took him to a local hospital. Less than two hours later, around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to another report of a shooting. This time, shots were fired near the Broadway Market, police said. Officers went to the 600 block of South Broadway, which is where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to authorities. A 23-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his leg and a 34-year-old man was shot in the stomach, police said. Both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Anyone with information about either incident should call Southeastern District detectives at 410-396-2422. Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

1 Man Dead In Triple Shooting At Northeast Baltimore Shopping Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly triple shooting Sunday evening at a shopping center in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Officers were on patrol near Frankford Avenue and Sinclair Lane shortly before 8 p.m. when they heard gunfire, Baltimore Police said. They found two men and a woman shot at a nearby shopping center. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The second man and woman were taken to the hospital, where the man is listed in serious condition and the woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening. No details about a possible suspect or...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot overnight in Rosedale, police say

ROSEDALE, Md. — A teenager was shot overnight in Rosedale, Baltimore County police said. County police said a teenager told detectives he was shot in the area of Marquette and St. Regis roads when he was shot shortly after midnight Saturday. The teenager was found in a nearby house...
ROSEDALE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
NottinghamMD.com

Teen shot overnight near Rosedale

BALTIMORE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an overnight shooting that occurred near Rosedale. The incident took place at just after midnight on Saturday, June 25th. The victim reported that he was shot while in the area of Marquette Road and St. Regis Road. Officers located the injured teenager at a nearby residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Detectives … Continue reading "Teen shot overnight near Rosedale" The post Teen shot overnight near Rosedale appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Violent Crimes Detectives Investigate Saturday Night Double Shooting In Reisterstown, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people near a major intersection in Reisterstown, Maryland, on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers were sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the unit block of Westminster Pike around 10:45 p.m., police said. Once there, they found two gunshot victims. The shooter or shooters had fled before officers arrived at the scene of the crime, police said. Ambulances took the gunshot victims to a local hospital, according to authorities. Their conditions were unknown at the time of transportation, police said. Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting,
REISTERSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 61, Charged In Windsor Mill Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 61-year-old man has been charged in the shooting of a man in Windsor Mill over the weekend, police said. William Mints, of Catonsville, is charged with first-degree assault in the shooting. Officers responded around noon Saturday to the 7500 block of Windsor Mill Road for a shooting. There, they found Mints and a man in his twenties who had been shot, police said. The man was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said Mints suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The circumstances of the shooting are unclear. Mint is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
CATONSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Baltimore Police#Violent Crime#Wmar2news
WBAL Radio

Baltimore police investigating several weekend shootings

At least four people were shot in three separate incidents early Sunday morning in Baltimore City, according to police. Police are also looking into a number of other weekend shooting incidents where at least one person has died and three others were shot. Early Sunday, at around 12:30 a.m., police...
BALTIMORE, MD
PennLive.com

1 shot dead, 7 injured in Baltimore weekend shootings: police

BALTIMORE — A person was killed early Saturday morning and seven others injured during several shootings that began Friday night in Baltimore, according to police. Southern District officers who were in the area of the 700 block of South Charles Street in Baltimore’s Otterbein neighborhood heard gunshots minutes after 3 a.m. Saturday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Joppa Grandmother Saves Pizza Delivery Driver Following Saturday Night Shooting

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver Saturday night. Deputies responded to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa just before 7:30 p.m. for a 911 call about a shooting. The person who made one of the 911 calls was Karen Rollins, a customer who ordered dinner for her two grandchildren from Papa Johns. “I looked outside. I saw the pizza box, so I opened the door to get the food, and there was a young man out there jumping around,” Karen Rollins said. “So I asked him if he...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot, Killed On South Hanover Street Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting in Baltimore’s Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in the 700 block of S. Charles Street reported hearing gunshots at 3:06 p.m., police said. They soon learned that a man had been shot multiple times in the 800 block of South Hanover Street, according to authorities. An Ambulance took him to the University of Maryland. A short time later, medical personnel pronounced the man dead, police said. Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Continued violence torments the city; at least six shot overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least five people were shot overnight into Sunday morning. In the first incident, just after 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Grinnalds Avenue after receiving reports of gunfire. Once on scene officers identified a crime scene and were alerted to a victim...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified

JOPPA, MD— Police in Harford County have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred in Joppa on Saturday evening. ​At just before 7:30 p.m. on June 25, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300-block of Ellsworth Place for a report of a shooting. An adult male was located in a townhouse with multiple gunshot wounds … Continue reading "Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified" The post Joppa shooting suspect arrested, identified appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

54-year-old suicidal woman found in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — UPDATE: Police say Stover has been found. Baltimore City Police Department needs your help finding 54-year-old Laura Stover. Stover is currently suicidal. She was reported missing on Saturday from the 2500 block of West Mosher Street. Stover was last seen wearing a dark green shirt, black...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Found Dead Near His Walker On Anne Arundel County Roadway Saturday, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man using a walker to make his way along a major roadway in Anne Arundel County is dead after a vehicle struck him and fled the area, according to authorities. County officers investigated a report of a hit and run crash near the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and MD Route 10 around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. A passerby had noticed someone lying on the roadway and called 911, police said. Officers found the man on the road in the southbound section of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard. They noticed that he was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, according to authorities. It is unknown how long he was laying on the road before the passerby saw him, police said.  Officers do not know which way the driver of the striking vehicle drove following the collision.  Anne Arundel County Fire Department paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, he said.  The man’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot In Joppatowne Saturday, Sheriff’s Office Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pizza delivery man shot in Joppatowne, Maryland, Saturday has been flown to a Maryland trauma center to receive treatment for his injuries, according to authorities. The man was shot in the 300 block of Ellsworth Place, according to a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating a shooting here on Ellsworth Place in Joppatowne. Deputy tells me a pizza delivery driver was shot. He says it’s not a robbery @wjz pic.twitter.com/LIW5O54XZW — Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) June 26, 2022 Detectives are investigating the shooting, according to authorities. The center of their investigation is near some apartment buildings not far from Pulaski Highway. Deputies have closed off a section of Ellsworth Place as investigators search for and collect evidence. At this point, investigators do not believe the shooting was the result of a robbery. The man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and sustained life-threatening injuries, according to volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne. #jmvfc8 and Harford EMS are on scene of a shooting in the 300BLK of Ellsworth Place in #Joppatowne. One adult male with multiple gunshot wounds. Maryland State Police – Aviation Command is enroute to fly the patient with life threatening injuries. — Joppa-Magnolia VFC (@jmvfc8) June 25, 2022
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in Joppatowne taken to hospital

JOPPATOWNE, Md. — A man was shot Saturday night in Joppatowne. The Harford County Sheriff's Office told 11 News a man was shot at the intersection of Ellsworth and Rumsey places and was taken to a hospital. No further information was immediately released. This report will be updated.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy