Parkersburg, WV

United Way Alliance of the MOV helps community on annual “Day of Action”

By Mitchell Blahut
WTAP
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is doing its annual “Day of Action” for the region. Hundreds of people are helping them to make an impact in the community. “We’re joined with United Ways globally in making this huge day of...

www.wtap.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Foundations get $1.1M in Parkersburg ARPA assistance requests

PARKERSBURG — Half a million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist nonprofits have yet to be awarded, but some in the community think the City of Parkersburg should consider increasing that amount. Parkersburg City Council approved an allocation of $500,000, plus a $25,000 administration fee, to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Paddle for Heroes finishes 160 mile kayaking trip

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paddle for Heroes ended its160 mile kayaking trip from Mount Vernon, Ohio to Marietta, Ohio. This was the sixth year the group has made flagship trip. The nonprofit group was founded by Steve Fleming in 2017 to honor and support not only local, but all veterans.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

New attraction coming to Fort Boreman Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new attraction is swinging into Fort Boreman Park. Fort Boreman is one of nine West Virginia scenic locations chosen to be a part of a pilot program by the West Virginia Tourism Department in honor of the Mountain state’s birthday. A large, handmade, wooden...
LIFESTYLE
WTAP

Wells named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Michael Wells, superintendent of Pleasants County, has been named West Virginia Superintendent of the Year for 2022. Since 1988, the West Virginia Department of Education in conjunction with the WV Association of School Administrators has named a Superintendent of the Year. Each year, superintendents from across the state are evaluated for their contribution to the school system they currently serve for academic progress, facility improvement, leadership capacity, staff and student progress and achievement, district progress, and overall district operations.
PLEASANTS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Society
City
Parkersburg, WV
Your Radio Place

Chicken barbecue fundraiser canceled in Barnesville

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the annual Chicken Barbecue fundraiser planned for Saturday, July 2. “It is with a heavy heart the Board made the decision to cancel the Chamber BBQ this year. With the high rise of chicken prices and other products, in addition to the unavailability of the normal cook, providing the high quality all have been accustomed to over the past few years was unfortunately in question. We hope to reassess early next year in an effort to return in July 2023,” the Chamber posted.
BARNESVILLE, OH
WTAP

The Great American Petting Farm is back for the 31st year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Great American Petting Farm is back for its 31st year. Families got to pet and feed a variety of animals at the Emerson Avenue Piggly Wiggly in Parkersburg. The petting farm has free roaming llamas, goats, sheep, pigs and even a wallaby. Petting Farm Co-Owner,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Bills (Stewart), Marla Jean

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marla Jean Bills (Stewart), 68, died at her home on June 22, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born August 29, 1953 in Ripley, WV to Ruth and Claude Stewart. A graduate of Ripley High School, she attended Marshall University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology in August 1975. She married her husband, Dr. Poncet Bills, that same month at Mount Zion Church near Peniel, WV. After graduation, she worked at St. Mary’s and VA Hospitals in Huntington, Greenbriar Hospital in Lewisburg, and an oncology office in Akron, OH. She moved to Marietta in 1987, where she worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital and did lab work for General Electric until 1992.
RIPLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

FARMacy WV, a program targeting chronic diseases comes to West Virginia

WHEELNG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Grow Ohio Valley is teaming up with local farmers, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, WVU, WV Farmers Market Association, Sisterville General Hospital of Memorial Health System, and many others to bring the FARMacy WV program to Tyler County. This year-long program combines education in lifestyle change principles, healthy cooking classes, […]
SISTERSVILLE, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hopkins, Suzanne

COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Suzanne Hopkins, 78, of Coolville, passed away June 23, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
COOLVILLE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Eaton, Loretta June O’Connor

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Loretta June O’Connor Eaton, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at her residence. She was born in Belleville, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Charles D. and Margaret M. Rice Coulter. Loretta was a homemaker, a sales associate for...
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood, local counties rise in COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — Wood, Pleasants and Roane counties have been elevated to higher levels on the County Alert System Map, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported in its Tuesday morning update. Wood and Pleasants raised from green, the lowest level, to yellow, next highest, while Roane...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Great American Petting Farm scheduled for Piggly Wigglys

PARKERSBURG — The Great American Petting Farm will roost at local Piggly Wiggly supermarkets Thursday and Friday. The petting farm will be at Piggly Wiggly on Emerson Avenue on Thursday and at the Plum Street Piggly Wiggly on Friday. Admission is any purchase for any amount at the grocery,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Your Radio Place

Upcoming July Fireworks Schedule

July 1 – St. Clairsville – starting at dusk at the Amphitheater. July 2 – Seneca Lake Park starting at 10:00 p.m. July 2 – Barnesville – at Barnesville Memorial Park. July 3 – Newark starting at dusk at Martha Grace Reese Amphitheatre. July...
BYESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More than 1,000 without power in Athens County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More 1,000 AEP customers in Athens County are without power after a line of strong storms moved through the area Wednesday afternoon. According to AEP’s outage map, about 1,300 Athens County customers are without power as of 8:30 a.m., Thursday. AEP said the power outage in Athens County is due to […]
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Casper

WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Meet Casper, our Pet of the Week from the Wetzel County Animal Shelter. He’s a sweetheart who gets along with other dogs and loves chicken nuggets. If you would like to adopt Casper you can reach out to the Wetzel County Animal Shelter at (304) 455-5348.
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Application for Second Family Court Circuit vacancy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will receive applications immediately for the vacancy on the Second Family Court Circuit, serving Marshall, Tyler, and Wetzel counties. Applications and letters of recommendation will not be considered if received after the deadline outlined above. Both must be submitted either...
WTAP

Obituary: Yost, Floyd Leroy

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Floyd Leroy Yost, 77, of Mineral Wells, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1945, a son of the late Ruth L. Yost Myers. Leroy was a United States Army veteran, a retired truck driver, a...
MINERAL WELLS, WV

