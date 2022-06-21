United Way Alliance of the MOV helps community on annual “Day of Action”

BARNESVILLE , Ohio – The Barnesville Area Chamber of Commerce has decided to cancel the annual Chicken Barbecue fundraiser planned for Saturday, July 2. “It is with a heavy heart the Board made the decision to cancel the Chamber BBQ this year. With the high rise of chicken prices and other products, in addition to the unavailability of the normal cook, providing the high quality all have been accustomed to over the past few years was unfortunately in question. We hope to reassess early next year in an effort to return in July 2023,” the Chamber posted.

