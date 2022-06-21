New ESU president to be decided through vote

EMPORIA ( KSNT ) – The next President of Emporia State is expected to be announced soon following a vote by the Kansas Board of Regents on Wednesday.

The meeting where the vote is expected to take place will be at 10 a.m. on June 22 at Emporia State University in Preston Family Room on the second floor of the Memorial Union. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for members of the public.

Ken Hush currently serves as the Interim President of ESU after he was voted into the position on Nov. 17 last year.

