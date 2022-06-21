Mutton busting at the 40th South Douglas Rodeo: 'Got a little muddy'

The Siuslaw News has reported that they will soon be returning to a weekly paper beginning in July 6th. Publisher Jenna Bartlett says the move is a consolidation to in part bring more focus to their digital media. “It’s gonna allow us to enhance our digital news on a more...
As summer begins Tuesday, so does the 30th anniversary season of Music on the Half Shell. Held at the Nichol’s Band Shell in Roseburg’s Stewart Park, the series brings music from a wide variety of genres. A longtime favorite, Portland’s Pink Martini will kick off eight weeks of shows:
Jackson County, OR — A first-of-its-kind exhibit is coming right here to the Rogue Valley, and you and your family can go see it at Crater Rock Museum in Central Point next month. Local stone artist Rafe Millette has created the only complete chess set made from dinosaur bone in the world.
NORTH BEND, Ore. - The North Bend fire and police departments escorted the 2022 U.S. High School Bowling National Champion into town between 1 and 2 p.m. Wednesday. The escort will begin at the McCullough Bridge and head south on U.S. 101 to Engles Furniture, which will loop back to U.S. 101 North and proceed to California Avenue. The motorcade will enter Grant Circle at North Bend City Hall, go left on McPherson Avenue past the North Bend School District Offices, right on Virginia Avenue and end at North Bend Lanes.
The big days of the gold rush in the Jacksonville area were already decades behind when Gin Lin kicked his hydraulic mining operation into high gear in the Applegate Valley. The process used water to blast away the bed and banks of the gold-bearing creeks, forever altering the landscape. It made Gin Lin rich, and made white settlers further disenchanted with Chinese miners and other workers in the country.
(Oregon Coast) – Where the crescent formation meets the water's edge, and frothy waves soak the sands of some unique indentation along the shore; where surprises are crammed into cozy places. Cool and funky coves dot Oregon's ocean contours in various ways, creating new places to explore and adventures in scientific curiosity. Frequently, there's something different here, but you need to look a little closer. It's not just that these famous and not-so-famous spots can give you ultimate protection from these unruly coastal winds. (Photo of Lone Ranch Beach courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more.)
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Olsrud Family Gives $12 Million To Asante Women’s And Children’s Hospital. The Olsruds are Southern Oregon business owners and have actively...
MEDFORD — A Central Point man is suing his dentist for $6,600,000 in medical malpractice damages after he lost part of his tongue and suffered the effects of advanced cancer that was allegedly misidentified in 2013. In his complaint to the court, Jude Torres said he was a regular...
BANDON, Ore. — A North Bend man received the best Father’s Day present ever when his life was saved by stranger over the weekend. Shane Brown was fishing with a friend and his two sons at the Coquille River Bar Saturday when a 12-foot sneaker wave swamped their boat.
EUGENE, Ore. — Ready or not, the summer heat is here. Temperatures are expected to warm to to some of the highest temperatures we've seen in 2022 this weekend. This comes nearly a year to the day when temperatures hit the all-time record highs for Eugene and Roseburg. The records currently stand at 111 degrees for Eugene and 114 degrees for Roseburg set on June 27, 2021.
Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
A federal civil rights suit alleges two southern Oregon police officers used excessive force against a Jackson County man who fled from a traffic stop and was shot with a Taser while standing in a creek. The two Eagle Point officers fired their stun guns at Jonathon J. Wolf, and...
Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a secondary crash which ODOT said has been cleared. UPDATE 4:25 pm: Interstate 5's northbound slow lane is now open, the fast lane is still closed. A truck crash has blocked...
COOS BAY, Ore. - Have you seen Del Robinson?. The 83-year-old Coos County veteran was reported missing to the sheriff's office on June 17. His family and friends say they haven't seen him since around June 14. Robinson is missing along with his black Dodge Dakota (license plate CL30786) and...
EUGENE, Ore. — The summer heat is on its way to Western Oregon this week. Afternoon highs are expected to hit some of the warmest conditions seen so far this year. Western Oregon was already well into the summer sizzle this time last year. Eugene had already seen 20 days at or above 80 degrees by the first day of summer 2021. This year, we've only see three days at or above 80 degrees.
Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR (June 23, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Friday after interfering with firefighters attempting to put out a fire, the Roseburg Police Department said. According to an RPD report, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, an officer arrested 30-year-old Merrill Joseph Ball after he refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park.
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
