Franklin black bear sighting near 60th and Ryan

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A DIVERSE BLEND of UW-Milwaukee students, young professionals and long-term homeowners, Milwaukee’s East Side is a longtime destination for everything dining, shopping and nightlife. Brady Street is well known as a social hub for young people from around the city, but don’t miss old-school and up-and-coming spots along North, Oakland and Downer avenues, too.
Comments / 1