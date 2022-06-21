ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, WI

Franklin black bear sighting near 60th and Ryan

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA black bear was captured on video in...

www.fox6now.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says

A 16-year-old girl remains missing after she ran away from her parents’ home early Saturday morning in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. She was reportedly spotted in Lake County shortly after going missing, her uncle said. Jason Camara told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that his wife’s 16-year-old niece, Fiona Daujotas, went missing from her home in […] The post Missing 16-year-old girl from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin spotted in Lake County, family says appeared first on Lake and McHenry County Scanner.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
City
Franklin, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
Franklin, WI
Lifestyle
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bear hit in Hale Interchange, dies

MILWAUKEE - A black bear estimated to be 250 pounds-plus was struck and killed by a truck in the Hale Interchange Wednesday morning, June 22. It happened around 1:10 a.m. The truck was traveling from the north to the east. Lane one was closed for approximately one hour while the...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear
milwaukeemag.com

Your Guide to Milwaukee’s East Side Neighborhood

This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. A DIVERSE BLEND of UW-Milwaukee students, young professionals and long-term homeowners, Milwaukee’s East Side is a longtime destination for everything dining, shopping and nightlife. Brady Street is well known as a social hub for young people from around the city, but don’t miss old-school and up-and-coming spots along North, Oakland and Downer avenues, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Decluttering before you move: tips

In a hot real estate market, sellers need to be ready to move as soon as their house hits the market. But there can be lots of prep before that needs to happen. Tim Lightner from Two Men and a Truck joins Real Milwaukee with how to get your house looking its best.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

St. Joseph Parish annual rummage sale

If you love a good rummage sale there’s one starting tomorrow in Wauwatosa that plans to have something for the entire family. Brian Kramp is at St. Joseph Parish walking the halls and checking out the deals for their 53rd Annual Rummage Sale.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Manitowoc teacher 'upskirting' allegations, Sheboygan charges

A Sheboygan man who is a Manitowoc middle school math teacher is on leave as officials sort through more than 1,100 inappropriate images of children prosecutors say were found on his phone. Court documents say he told officials all men have urges and "you know how you get around beautiful girls."
SHEBOYGAN, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Mayville mother/son are 6th, 7th traffic fatalites of 2022 | By Washington County Sheriff

June 22, 2022 – Washington County, WI – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the 6th and 7th traffic fatalities of 2022. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:42 a.m. the Washington County Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 164 and Elmwood Road in the Village of Richfield. One of the callers reported that occupants of a southbound vehicle had severe injuries and were unconscious.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy