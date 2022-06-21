ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Take a Chilly Yet Refreshing Dip in This Secret Emerald Pool in New Hampshire

By Kira
94.9 HOM
94.9 HOM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Granite State never ceases to amaze me with all of her natural beauty. We have lakes, mountains, the ocean, we have it all! And sometimes, there is beauty hiding in the most unsuspecting places. A Reddit user named madcyclist69 shared this photo of an Emerald Pool on the...

949whom.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 HOM

Goodwill Furniture is Only $3 Every Friday Through September

The first thing you may say to yourself is WHY is furniture only three dollars at Goodwill stores in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont? This time of year is Goodwill's busiest furniture donation season. According to Kossi Gamedah, the Senior Vice President of Retail Operations,. Furniture is one of a...
MAINE STATE
NHPR

A plant species found only in N.H. has been declared extinct

Smooth slender crabgrass is officially gone from the world. New Hampshire’s Natural Heritage Bureau confirmed the first documented plant extinction in the state this week. The unique native plant was different from the crabgrass weeds found in today’s lawns. The only place in the world it was known to exist was in Rock Rimmon Park, in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Visitors to Old Orchard Beach, Maine Can See Lady Gaga and Imagine Dragons for Free

The Old Orchard Beach Pier has been open for business. Even though they've been open and rocking and rolling since May, with the calendar officially turning to the summer season earlier this week, all eyes are on one of Maine's go-to tourist spots for the season -- the Old Orchard Beach Pier. Serving up some of the best coastal views in the state as well as the freshest seafood in Maine, hanging at the OOB Pier is truly an all-day party.
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

10 Ways You Know It’s Summer in New Hampshire According to Granite Staters

At long last, it's officially the first day of summer, and we couldn't be more excited. Sure, we live in New England, so many of us still enjoy and maybe even prefer (*shudders*) the colder temperatures, but hey, we're going to soak up all the sunshine and vitamin D we can while they're here. So if you haven't already, it's time to roll those windows down, and break out that Hawaiian shirt or stylish sundress if you've got one (and if you don't have either but would like them, this is your sign to go out shopping). You can spend time outdoors in the mountains or on the beach (do you dare to take a dip in the cold ocean?), stroll through nearby coastal towns with tourists all around, or treat yourself to your favorite ice cream flavor or these other summer treats that Granite Staters love.
POLITICS
94.9 HOM

Spend a Day Floating Down This River in Maine for Only $25

The temperatures are heating up, and that means we'll all be looking for different ways to cool off without breaking a sweat. One of the great ways to do that in Maine is by river tubing. Everyone and their mother knows about tubing down the Saco river. In fact, everyone and their mother are probably planning their Saco trip right now. But, there are other rivers in Maine to float on that are far less busy and still offer the same peaceful relaxation as the Saco.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerald Pool#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Madcyclist69 Shared#Alltrails Com#The Emerald Pool Off
94.9 HOM

Iconic Maine Amusement Park Won’t Be Open Seven Days A Week This Summer

Like many businesses across the country, it appears the staffing shortage has hit one of New England's most beloved amusement parks. Earlier today, Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco announced on their Facebook page that they would not be open on Mondays this season. The post says, in part:. For the...
country1025.com

9 Things We LOVE About New Hampshire

New Hampshire became a state on June 21, 1788. Due to the vast number of quarries and granite formations throughout the state it’s known as “The Granite State.” It’s the fifth smallest state in the country by area but there’s a lot to love about New Hampshire, here’s 9 of our favs.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
B98.5

Summer Heat Hits Maine & New Hampshire This Weekend

After a mild winter and a fairly cool spring, it looks like we're going to get some real summer with this weekend. According to the National Weather Service, much of Northern New England will come close to hitting 90 degrees on Saturday. It will be nearly as hot on Sunday.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best lobster rolls in New Hampshire

Lobster rolls are a great summertime treat, but where can you find the best in New Hampshire? See the top places, according to our viewers. The Stumble Inn gets praise for the lobster rolls it has available as a special during the summer. 4. Tuckaway Tavern and Butchery in Raymond.
RESTAURANTS
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures start to climb in New Hampshire

Scattered showers and downpours roam Thursday evening and maybe even a spotty shower Friday before hot, humid, and dry conditions persist through the weekend. Threat of a shower or two in the evening and overnight. There may be a brief passing downpour or rumble of thunder in spots. Lows in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

3 stunning but underrated beaches in Maine

There is no doubt that some of the most beautiful beaches in the country can be found in Florida, South Carolina, and North Carolina. However, there are plenty of amazing beaches in Maine too, but they are not as popular as others. So if you happen to live in Maine or want to plan a vacation here soon, make sure to add to your list these beautiful but often overlooked beaches.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

Portland, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy