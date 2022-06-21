ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman counts blessings after carjacking near UofM

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MsmKD_0gHs0Zg800

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old woman is counting her blessings after she was assaulted and carjacked Sunday night near the University of Memphis campus.

It happened at Hallie Davis’ home on South Prescott Street while she was sitting in her car after arriving home from work.

Davis considers herself very lucky after the terrifying ordeal.

MPD responds to arrest video in wing restaurant

“I’m just thankful to be alive, you know. I’m just happy to be alive today to see another day,” Davis said. “I had gotten off work and drove home per usual. I was parked inside the driveway.”

Davis said she’d been sitting in her car for about five minutes when someone opened the door.

“I hear my car door open, driver’s side door open, and passenger’s side and I thought it was my boyfriend at first,” Davis said.

It wasn’t her boyfriend but instead two men wearing ski masks. Davis said she came close to being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

“They held a gun up to my head and pushed me down and hit me with it on my face,” she said.

The scars and bruises from the assault are still fresh.

“Where they hit me with it, it just cut me here a little bit,” Davis said. “My nose is swollen today and then yesterday this part was a little worse. But it’s healing now thankfully.”

The pair said little to the woman, except to demand money over and over again.

Ark. bank robbery suspect makes tractor-trailer getaway

“They said, ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’ And I couldn’t even speak because they had immediately put their hand over my mouth,” Davis said. “So, I couldn’t even tell them, ‘oh the money’s under…’ I couldn’t even reach and grab my purse to give them my money. They didn’t give me the opportunity.”

She said before she could escape, one suspect fled on foot and the other took her 2013 KIA. She remembers coming face to face with certain death.

“They shot right next to my head. They had me pinned in the car and was pointing a gun at my head and shot right next to my head,” Davis said.

The bullet going through the KIA’s floorboard was recovered Monday in the driveway by a detective.

Davis said the suspects took her car, her purse, and her cell phone, but the phone was located later by a tracking app in the 1600 block of Prescott near Lamar.

Davis’ car is a 2013 KIA FORTE with a crescent moon sticker in the rear window on the passenger side.

If you’ve seen the vehicle or know anything that can help police catch the two suspects, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

One of Davis’ friends has set up a GoFundMe to help her get a new vehicle. Click here if you would like to donate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Two hurt in hit-and-run wrecks within 24 hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating two hit-and-run accidents that occurred less than 24 hours apart, leaving two victims in critical condition. One of the crashes happened just two blocks away from Graceland at the corner of Elvis Presley Boulevard and Timothy Drive. According to MPD, just before 9:30 Saturday night, they believe a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Heartbreaking’ homicide in North Memphis still unsolved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed during a trip to a convenience store in North Memphis, leaving his family to mourn. Newly released pictures of the man detectives believe to be responsible has given the family a chance at justice. “It’s just so shocking, heartbreaking,” Georiesha Minter, cousin of the victim, said. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man killed in South Memphis shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in a shooting Sunday midday. At approximately 12:30 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 400 block of East E H Crump Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova shooting sends man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Cordova left a man in critical condition Sunday. Police responded at 1:45 p.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Steeplebrook Drive. The victim was taken to Baptist Hospital. Police say the victim knows the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Car crashes into Cooper Street diner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was injured when her car careened into the entrance of Bob’s Barksdale Restaurant in Midtown on Sunday. The longtime breakfast and lunch spot was still serving customers when the wreck happened at about 1:45 p.m., with the car entering the front door backwards, witnesses said. One person was sitting in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt after Cordova shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely hurt after a shooting in Cordova. At approximately 1:45 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Steeplebrook Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Baptist East in...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The University Of Memphis
WREG

One killed in shooting on Crump Blvd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon on E.H. Crump Boulevard. Police said they responded to the 400 block of Crump near Danny Thomas at 12:30. A male victim was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police look for drivers after man hit on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was left in critical condition in a hit-and-run in the Airport area, and they are looking for two drivers they say didn’t stop to help. The multi-vehicle wreck happened at 11:38 Friday night at East Shelby Drive east of Swinnea Road. Police said a male driver, who has […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Arrest made in shooting at Knight Arnold business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was in critical condition, and another arrested, after a shooting Saturday evening in Hickory Hill. Police were called just before 7 p.m. to a retail and office plaza at 6002 Knight Arnold Road. They say Samuel Smith, 29, shot the victim during an argument. Smith is charged with aggravated assault […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnews5.com

Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to five shootings overnight and early Saturday morning. One of those shootings left 18-year-old Breanna Keys in critical condition at a local hospital. Breanna’s family said she’s recovering in the ICU after she was shot in the face Friday night leaving her birthday...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Coroner: Man dead in N. Mississippi shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Marshall County, Mississippi, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Sargin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road in Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., the coroner said. WREG is still confirming details and will update this story.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Power restored in Southaven

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police said the power has been restored and traffic signals are functioning. There was a power outage, and it was affecting a large number of traffic lights. According to the energy map, there were about 3,000 homes without power.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Delivery driver robbed outside church in broad daylight

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for two men who they say robbed a delivery driver outside a church Wednesday afternoon. Police say the DoorDash driver was delivering food to New Hope Baptist Church before 2 p.m. She knocked on the door but no one answered. As she walked back to her car, two men wearing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead in shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are dead after four separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Memphis. One happened at 9:30 Friday in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information. Another happened an hour later in the 3200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two cornered, shot dead inside Hickory Hill gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for the shooters who gunned down two men inside a Hickory Hill gas station Thursday night. The violent attack was caught on camera at the Citgo in the 5900 block of Knight Arnold Road. Investigators said the suspects got out of a vehicle, entered the gas station, and shot the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars ram through Amazon gates, break into vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for multiple people who broke into multiple vehicles in the airport area Thursday. The break-ins happened at the Amazon Distribution Center on Holmes Road around 1:30 a.m. Police say a silver/gray GMC Yukon rammed the barrier arm to enter the parking lot. Surveillance video showed at least two suspects breaking […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy