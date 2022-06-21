Woman counts blessings after carjacking near UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 23-year-old woman is counting her blessings after she was assaulted and carjacked Sunday night near the University of Memphis campus.

It happened at Hallie Davis’ home on South Prescott Street while she was sitting in her car after arriving home from work.

Davis considers herself very lucky after the terrifying ordeal.

“I’m just thankful to be alive, you know. I’m just happy to be alive today to see another day,” Davis said. “I had gotten off work and drove home per usual. I was parked inside the driveway.”

Davis said she’d been sitting in her car for about five minutes when someone opened the door.

“I hear my car door open, driver’s side door open, and passenger’s side and I thought it was my boyfriend at first,” Davis said.

It wasn’t her boyfriend but instead two men wearing ski masks. Davis said she came close to being shot in the head by one of the suspects.

“They held a gun up to my head and pushed me down and hit me with it on my face,” she said.

The scars and bruises from the assault are still fresh.

“Where they hit me with it, it just cut me here a little bit,” Davis said. “My nose is swollen today and then yesterday this part was a little worse. But it’s healing now thankfully.”

The pair said little to the woman, except to demand money over and over again.

“They said, ‘where’s the money, where’s the money?’ And I couldn’t even speak because they had immediately put their hand over my mouth,” Davis said. “So, I couldn’t even tell them, ‘oh the money’s under…’ I couldn’t even reach and grab my purse to give them my money. They didn’t give me the opportunity.”

She said before she could escape, one suspect fled on foot and the other took her 2013 KIA. She remembers coming face to face with certain death.

“They shot right next to my head. They had me pinned in the car and was pointing a gun at my head and shot right next to my head,” Davis said.

The bullet going through the KIA’s floorboard was recovered Monday in the driveway by a detective.

Davis said the suspects took her car, her purse, and her cell phone, but the phone was located later by a tracking app in the 1600 block of Prescott near Lamar.

Davis’ car is a 2013 KIA FORTE with a crescent moon sticker in the rear window on the passenger side.

If you’ve seen the vehicle or know anything that can help police catch the two suspects, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

One of Davis’ friends has set up a GoFundMe to help her get a new vehicle. Click here if you would like to donate.

