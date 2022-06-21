ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Texas child dies after being left in hot car

By Steven Masso
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foMdr_0gHs0FGq00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 5-year-old child died after being left in a hot vehicle on Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to the 13700 block of Blair Hill Lane in Houston, according to a post by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Upon arrival, it was determined that a child was left inside a vehicle for several hours, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Utahns warned of uptick in car thefts

According to the post, a mother, an 8-year-old child, and a 5-year-old child were in the vehicle, with the 5-year-old being strapped in a child safety seat.

The mother and 8-year-old exited the vehicle and assumed the other child got out as well. The post stated that the 5-year-old child typically knew how to unbuckle himself and exit the vehicle, but the car was said to be a “loaner.”

The family was preparing a birthday party for the 8-year-old child at their house that day.

Between two and three hours later, the mother realized the 5-year-old child was “nowhere to be found.” She then ran outside where she found her son in the safety seat.

EMS was called to the scene, and the child was pronounced dead. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Woman Strapped Down To Gurney Fires Multiple Shots Inside Texas Hospital

A woman with her arms and legs strapped to a gurney surprised the staff in a hallway of a Texas hospital’s emergency room on June 14, according to ABC13 News. Police said a 65-year-old woman named Glendar Johnson-Jackson pulled out a handgun and twice opened fire in the hallway at the HCA Healthcare Emergency Room in Conroe, Texas around 11:45 a.m. Jackson was at the hospital for a mental evaluation ordered by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
ABC4

Deshaun Watson settles 20 civil suits, faces NFL suspension

HOUSTON (AP) — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s decision to settle 20 of 24 civil lawsuits for sexual misconduct may not dissuade the NFL from giving him a lengthy suspension, a person familiar with the league’s investigation told the Associated Press on Tuesday. Watson has been accused by massage therapists of harassing, assaulting or touching them during […]
HOUSTON, TX
ABC4

ABC4

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy