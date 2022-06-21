ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

Truck crash shuts down northbound I5 lanes in Medford

By KTVL Staff
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a...

ktvl.com

Comments / 0

KDRV

I-5 closures in Medford set for next week

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Transportation (ODOT) says Interstate 5 will close overnights next week for resurfacing. ODOT says traffic will detour through Medford two nights late next week so Knife River Materials crews can safely pave the roadway between the Medford Viaduct and the Bear Creek Bridges near south Medford interchange.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
KDRV

Medford transient set to do 17 years for starting Pacific Pride fuel station fire

Medford, Ore. - The man found guilty for starting the devastating Pacific Pride fuel station fire in downtown Medford has been sentenced to 17 years. He was sentenced on Thursday. Following a trial, 49-year-old John Charles Salmons was found guilty last week of first degree arson and 6 counts of criminal mischief, along with a charge of recklessly endangering another person.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Ashland stabbing sends one to hospital, one to jail

ASHLAND, Ore. -- A Grants Pass man faces assault charges today for a stabbing that left the victim with a chest wound. Ashland Police Department (APD) says 41-year-old Francisco Valenzuela is lodged at the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bail for a Wednesday night stabbing. APD says at around 10pm...
ASHLAND, OR
kptv.com

Ashland knife fight ends with one person stabbed, another arrested

ASHLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fight near the Plaza in downtown Ashland ended with one person stabbed in the chest and another arrested Wednesday night, according to the Ashland Police Department. Just after 10 p.m., Ashland police responded to the Plaza after a report of a fight involving a knife...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Unhoused man sentenced to 17 years for setting Pacific Pride fire

MEDFORD — The man found guilty of starting a fire that caused the Pacific Pride fire on April 12 was sentenced to 17 years of prison time. On Thursday, June 23 at 11:00 am Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kelly Ravassipor sentenced John Salmons to 17 years for two counts of Arson in the First Degree and one year of prison time for each of the six counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, which refers to property damage. The 6 years for Criminal Mischief will be served concurrently with the 17 years for Arson.
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TRANSIENTS CITED FOLLOWING DOG BITE INCIDENT

A pair of transients were cited following A dog bite incident near a transient camp on Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 9:15 a.m. a 34-year old Klamath Falls man was visiting Roseburg for the first time to play at the disc golf course near Northwest Stewart Park Drive. The man was unfamiliar with the course layout and found himself walking on the lower road into the transient camps. A pit bull belonging to the female transient charged the victim and began biting him on the left calf.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

HOTTEST DAY OF THE YEAR SO FAR IN ROSEBURG AND MEDFORD, ON WEDNESDAY

Wednesday was the hottest day of the year so far for both Roseburg and Medford. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the mercury reached 88 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport and 92 degrees in Medford. Those were not record highs for the date. Temperatures are slated to drop...
ROSEBURG, OR
krcrtv.com

Missing Siskiyou County man last seen in McCloud

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Siskiyou County need your help finding 66-year-old Terry Knight who they say was last seen in McCloud Wednesday morning. Knight's wife last saw him at their home off McCloud Ave. and he was said to have left mountain biking around 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

21-year-old woman dead after Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, speed may have played a role in a crash that left one woman dead in the Roseburg area Friday evening. The woman who was killed was identified as Kylee Alexander, 21. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER SINGLE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT

A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle accident on Wednesday night. An Oregon State Police report said at about 6:50 p.m. the operator of a pickup fell asleep on Highway 230 in the Diamond Lake area. The 82-year old woman was injured and was transported to Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford. Her condition was not available.
KTVL

Ashland's Nixle alert system getting upgrades this year

Ashland, Or. — As a follow-up to the Pam Marsh agency meeting that occurred last week, alert systems throughout Jackson and Josephine county are going through changes. Making sure authorities can reach residents about fire and evacuation information is a critical priority as temperatures begin to rise throughout the Rogue Valley.
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Police seize thousands of pot plants, firearms and body armor at Eagle Point grow

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search and seizure of an unlicensed cannabis grow on the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County.
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Child predator arrested after incident at Grants Pass YMCA

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) – A child predator was arrested in Grants Pass after sexually touching a child at a YMCA, according to police. The Grants Pass Police Department said a mother came to management at the YMCA pool Monday, saying her six-year-old daughter had been subjected to sexual touching while in the pool.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Missing 7-year-old girl found in the water near Butte Creek Mill

Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED: June 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm. According to Jackson County Sheriffs Office, the incident has led to the death of the child. "Our condolences go out to the family. Please respect their privacy in this time of grieving," JCSO stated. ORIGINAL REPORT:. According to...
EAGLE POINT, OR

