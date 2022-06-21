ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: The hunger is still there, says British fighter

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Joshua says "the hunger is still there" before his heavyweight...

www.bbc.com

mmanews.com

Tyson Fury Denied Entry Into U.S. Due To Connections With Cartel Leader

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan. A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.
Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua
Boxing Scene

Anthony Yarde Trainer on Seeing Beterbiev In Person: 'I Thought He Would Be Faster'

Trainer Tunde Ajayi realizes Artur Beterbiev’s power is the real article – the speed of his punches, on the other hand, is another question. Ajayi, the head trainer of British 175-pound contender Anthony Yarde, received a first-hand look at the feared Russian mauler this past Saturday at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Beterbiev, the IBF and WBC champion, battered WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr. into forcing the referee Harvey Dock to call for a second-round stoppage in a 12-round light heavyweight unification bout.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept.17th

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing has just confirmed the trilogy match between undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two Canelo vs. Golovkin fights were staged at the T-Mobile and both controversial results...
Boxing Scene

Joshua: God Willing, I'll Perform And I Will Become Three-Time Heavyweight Champion

Anthony Joshua is ready to rule the heavyweight division once again. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight titlist enters the second rematch of his career, in hopes of avenging his second career defeat. The occasion comes in his August 20 rematch with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13KOs), who defends his WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titles in a bout that will headline a show from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Boxing Scene

Bivol on Facing Beterbiev: I'm Very Excited About Unifying All The Belts

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol would love to get the opportunity to face Artur Beterbiev, who holds the WBO, WBC, WBC titles at 175-pounds. Last Saturday night at Hulu Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden, Beterbiev demolished Joe Smith in two rounds to unify their three titles. Smith was down three times and battered before the fight was waved off.
Daily Mail

'I don't know what sportswashing is': Anthony Joshua insists he 'likes' Saudi Arabia and refuses to criticise the country's regime ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk in Jeddah... as heavyweight star says: 'I'm here to have a good time'

Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia despite the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event. Joshua will looking to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk when he faces the Ukrainian boxer again at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20.
Boxing Insider

Tommy Fury: “I Am A Boxer. My Opponent Plays Boxing”

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Jake Paul claimed in a press statement released to promoter his August 6th cruiserweight battle against Tommy Fury. “Ultimately,” he added,” knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up.” This may be true, but the early odds are in favor of the 8-0 Fury walking out of the Madison Square Garden in August with another win on his resume.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo vs. Golovkin III = War! predicts Eddie Hearn

By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicts war in the trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There’s so much bad blood between these two fighters that they’ll not hold back when they get in the ring...
BoxingNews24.com

Joshua looks mentally broken during Usyk promo shoot

By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua looked mentally broken already during a promo shoot with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for their August 20th rematch. Joshua’s body language was that of a defeated man during the shoot with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for their clash in Jeddah, Saudi...
Boxing Scene

Arum: Might Be Worthwhile for Kambosos To Take a Tune-Up Instead of Immediate Rematch With Haney

Bob Arum is not so sure that it is in the best interest of George Kambosos to dive immediately into a rematch with Devin Haney. Kambosos, the Australian native, lost a unanimous points decision to Oakland’s Haney in their undisputed 135-pound title fight earlier this month at Marvel Stadium Melbourne, Australia. In order to challenge Kambosos, who had the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles, Haney, who had the WBC belt, needed to agree to give Kambosos an immediate rematch in the event that Haney defeated the Aussie.
