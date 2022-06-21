Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: The hunger is still there, says British fighter

Tyson Fury was recently denied entry into the United States due to his connections with cartel leader Daniel Kinahan. A report from Sunday World’s Nicola Tallant suggests, Fury, amongst several other boxers, were denied entry into the United States due to their links with MTK Global founder and alleged drug baron, Daniel Kinahan.
By Dan Ambrose: Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. says his fight against Luis Ortiz on September 4th will prove that he will be world champion again. The card will be shown on FOX Sports pay-per-view from the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. There are a couple of good...
Matchroom Boxing head Eddie Hearn will promote a Canelo Alvarez fight for the fifth time when the undisputed super middleweight champion takes on Gennadiy Golovkin on Sept. 17 on DAZN pay-per-view at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The trilogy is years in the making. Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a...
BOXING star Dmitry Bivol is fully confident at inflicting a first defeat on Russian compatriot Artur Beterbiev. The WBA light-heavyweight champion is desperate to pits his wits against the WBO, WBC and IBF king in an undisputed dust-up next. Bivol, 31, is coming off the back of a career-best performance...
Trainer Tunde Ajayi realizes Artur Beterbiev’s power is the real article – the speed of his punches, on the other hand, is another question. Ajayi, the head trainer of British 175-pound contender Anthony Yarde, received a first-hand look at the feared Russian mauler this past Saturday at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden in New York City. Beterbiev, the IBF and WBC champion, battered WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr. into forcing the referee Harvey Dock to call for a second-round stoppage in a 12-round light heavyweight unification bout.
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing has just confirmed the trilogy match between undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th will be staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first two Canelo vs. Golovkin fights were staged at the T-Mobile and both controversial results...
Anthony Joshua is ready to rule the heavyweight division once again. The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist and former two-time unified heavyweight titlist enters the second rematch of his career, in hopes of avenging his second career defeat. The occasion comes in his August 20 rematch with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13KOs), who defends his WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO titles in a bout that will headline a show from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol would love to get the opportunity to face Artur Beterbiev, who holds the WBO, WBC, WBC titles at 175-pounds. Last Saturday night at Hulu Theater in New York's Madison Square Garden, Beterbiev demolished Joe Smith in two rounds to unify their three titles. Smith was down three times and battered before the fight was waved off.
Anthony Joshua says he 'doesn't know' what sportswashing is and insist he 'likes' Saudi Arabia despite the mass scrutiny surrounding the inaugural LIV Golf series event. Joshua will looking to win back the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight belts he lost to Oleksandr Usyk when he faces the Ukrainian boxer again at the Jeddah Super Dome on August 20.
Andy Ruiz Jr.’s return is official. The former heavyweight titleholder will face longtime contender Luis Ortiz in a pay-per-view bout Sept. 4 at Crypto-com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles. Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) hasn’t fought since May of last year, when he outpointed Chris Arreola. “I’m...
ANTHONY JOSHUA will rematch Oleksandr Usyk at the 35,000-seat Jeddah Super Dome arena. The heavyweights have announced their second fight which falls on August 20 in Saudi Arabia. Jeddah is the confirmed location and the Super Dome is expected to be revealed as the host. The venue staged the WWE's...
“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Jake Paul claimed in a press statement released to promoter his August 6th cruiserweight battle against Tommy Fury. “Ultimately,” he added,” knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up.” This may be true, but the early odds are in favor of the 8-0 Fury walking out of the Madison Square Garden in August with another win on his resume.
By Dan Ambrose: Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn predicts war in the trilogy match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin on September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There’s so much bad blood between these two fighters that they’ll not hold back when they get in the ring...
By Charles Brun: Anthony Joshua looked mentally broken already during a promo shoot with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia for their August 20th rematch. Joshua’s body language was that of a defeated man during the shoot with Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) for their clash in Jeddah, Saudi...
Bob Arum is not so sure that it is in the best interest of George Kambosos to dive immediately into a rematch with Devin Haney. Kambosos, the Australian native, lost a unanimous points decision to Oakland’s Haney in their undisputed 135-pound title fight earlier this month at Marvel Stadium Melbourne, Australia. In order to challenge Kambosos, who had the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles, Haney, who had the WBC belt, needed to agree to give Kambosos an immediate rematch in the event that Haney defeated the Aussie.
