Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua II: The hunger is still there, says British fighter

“I wasn’t sure I was going to say yes to another potential matchup against Tommy after he pulled out of our matchup last year,” Jake Paul claimed in a press statement released to promoter his August 6th cruiserweight battle against Tommy Fury. “Ultimately,” he added,” knocking out a Fury was too appealing to pass up.” This may be true, but the early odds are in favor of the 8-0 Fury walking out of the Madison Square Garden in August with another win on his resume.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO