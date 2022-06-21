ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwyane Wade’s Son, Zaire, Had First NBA Workout on Monday

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4yJp_0gHrzG5O00

The son of the Heat legend landed his first workout with the Spurs ahead of this year’s draft.

Zaire Wade, son of NBA legend Dwyane, held his first NBA workout with the Spurs on Monday ahead of the 2022 NBA draft.

Wade’s father posted a picture of Zaire on Instagram wearing a Spurs practice jersey in the team’s practice facility with the caption “June 20th has another special meaning for me. 1st NBA workout.”

Ironically, Zaire’s first workout came with a team that continuously battled Dwyane’s Heat in the NBA Finals and prevented Miami from getting a third consecutive NBA title in 2014, which Dwyane pointed out in his post.

Zaire’s workout comes fresh off his first year playing in the G League with the Salt Lake City Stars, the team affiliated with the NBA’s Jazz, a franchise that Dwyane holds an ownership stake in .

Through 12 games last season, Zaire averaged 1.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Prior to joining the Stars, Zaire transferred to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., in April 2020 after playing at high school powerhouse Sierra Canyon. He reclassified to the class of ‘21, but a torn ligament in his ankle ended his senior season.

