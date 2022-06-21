ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal submit ‘formal offer’ for Leeds star Raphinha – but bid to be rejected as it falls below asking price for star

By Tom Sheen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ARSENAL have reportedly sent a 'formal offer' to Leeds for Raphinha.

But the bid will be rejected 'out of hand' as it falls way below their asking price for the Brazilian star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDNij_0gHrzFCf00
Arsenal have made a 'formal offer' for Leeds star Raphinha - but the bid will be rejected Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IpwK1_0gHrzFCf00
Arsenal transfer chief Edu, with new £34m signing Fabio Vieira, has promised more signings in the coming weeks Credit: Getty

Raphinha has long been linked with a move to Barcelona - and he would favour a move to the Nou Camp - but the Catalan giants are enduring financial problems and would likely need to sell first to afford him.

Leeds are willing to sell their star man as long as their valuation is met.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are said to be his second choice as they can offer Champions League football and a better chance of winning trophies than the Gunners.

Arsenal were in contact with Leeds on Tuesday and submitted a bid late in the day.

The Gunners also announced the signing of Fabio Vieria on Tuesday, signing the midfielder for £34million from Porto.

Transfer chief Edu promised more signings as he unveiled the club's newest star.

Asked if there would be more signings, he said: “Yes, I am quite excited.

“I think we still have some good conversations and positive conversations to be fair. I hope we can give to the fans some good news.”

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And speaking of Arsenal’s transfer strategy, Edu added: “We have to go into the market for exciting players with the right age, right attitude and right mentality.

“We want to see a club like Arsenal with a young squad, an exciting squad with a big, big future because as I said last summer, the idea is to have a young squad.

“We want to give them the opportunity to play together for two, three, four, five or six seasons.

“We still have a lot to do but we are really excited to start the season with the players we target and the players we want to sign.”

Edu revealed that the work to get Vieira through the door had been months in the making, despite several doubting Arsenal’s ability to attract players without the lure of Champions League football.

I think we still have some good conversations and positive conversations to be fair. I hope we can give to the fans some good news.

Edu said: “This summer is just the consequence of what we've been working on a lot, to try to find the best players, the best targets.

“We identify really what we need in the squad, so when we started this summer, we are prepared.

“Fabio is a good example because we moved quickly because we prepared to get Fabio a long time ago and then when we face it, we make things happen.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphinha
BBC

Transfer news: United forced to choose between Ajax duo

Manchester United will have to choose between Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who both play for new boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax. (Mirror), external. United expect forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Arsenal#Brazilian#Catalan#Athletic#Gunners
Daily Mail

Manchester United suffer ANOTHER transfer setback as Derby winger Malcolm Ebiowei 'opts to sign for Crystal Palace instead - with the 18-year-old set to sign a five-year deal after completing a medical'

Malcolm Ebiowei has agreed to sign for Crystal Palace - handing Manchester United another transfer setback, according to reports. The Derby County star, 18, broke into Wayne Rooney's Championship side last season, playing 15 matches in all competitions and scoring once, and impressed despite their relegation, largely brought about due to the Rams' 21-point deduction.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Liverpool and Manchester United heading for Bangkok – at a big cost

Pre-season tours are back next month, with Liverpool and Manchester United bringing a taste of north-west England to south-east Asia. “For this part of the world, these are the two single biggest football clubs – we couldn’t get anything bigger,” Marcus Luer, the CEO of Total Sports Asia, who brokered the deal to bring the teams to Thailand, says. “This is the biggest match ever in Asia – the revenue will be the highest in Asia.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

PSG Mercato: Veteran Paris Midfielder Makes a Key Decision on Club Future

Fresh off of completing his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, Danilo Pereira is aiming to stay put at the club, according to a report from Foot Mercato. The report adds that per Pereira’s entourage, the veteran midfielder has been rumored to be on the list of players who the club views as “undesirables.” Still, the Portuguese international has no intention of leaving the club over the summer transfer window.
UEFA
Yardbarker

Price Tag Revealed For Several Manchester United Transfer Targets

The price tag of three Manchester United transfer targets has been revealed as a report from the Netherlands has outlined the possible fee required to sign Lisandro Martinez, Antony, Edson Alvarez and Jurrien Timber from Ajax. After coming to Manchester to begin his rebuild at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Newcastle United star’s head turned by Chelsea transfer interest

Newcastle United could be faced with losing Allan Saint-Maximin this summer. The winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea over recent days, with the Blues looking to strengthen ahead of the new season. Allan has been a success at Newcastle since his 2019 move, well-liked by fans, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
527K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy