REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire CZU said a fire on Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive is forcing evacuation orders.

Units from Cal Fire BEU and other local firefighters are being sent out.

No details on cause or acreage are available at this time. To keep up with evacuation orders, click here .

This is a developing story.

The post Fire in San Mateo County forces evacuation orders appeared first on KION546 .