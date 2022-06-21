ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article64-year-old Judy Huth accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1975 at...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 130

Denise Dykes
2d ago

Where were these underage and wayward young womens parents?!? They were either getting paid or just didn’t pay attention!! How can your daughter be the PlayBoy Mansion and you don’t have a clue?!?!

Reply(9)
53
xFED
1d ago

Why didn't she do anything about the alledge abuse until now. oh yeah now it's all about Money. I am tired of these people coming forward 20, 30, 40 years later. I call it bull..t

Reply(1)
31
June Dinse
2d ago

my problem with this is that all of the women came out with their accusations years later. so what all of them women did was put their careers first. they were afraid to tell someone in fear of Bill Cosby some how ruining their careers. they all kept their mouths shut allowing him to do it to other women. they are just as guilty because they let it happen over and over again to other women. so now they want to open their mouths and tell their stories. did they think of that happening to other women? no they did not. they only thought of their careers and making money. they say women need to stand up for all women, well they didn't stand up and do the right thing. the only thing those women did was keep their mouths shut and let it continue happening.

Reply(1)
22
Related
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie’s parents could go on trial in weeks as judge cites Depp Heard case

Lawyers for Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie will come face-to-face in court for the first time on Wednesday as a judge will decide whether a civil lawsuit against the killer’s family can go ahead.Ms Petito’s parents filed a lawsuit in Florida’s Sarasota County Circuit Court in March alleging that Chris and Roberta Laundrie were aware that their son had killed the vlogger before she was reported missing.Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt also accuse the Laundries of planning to help Brian leave the country, and are seeking damages for the “intentional infliction of emotional distress”.Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino has...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Variety

Bill Cosby Civil Jury Nearly Reaches Verdict, Then Forced to Start Over

Click here to read the full article. The jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial in nearly reached a verdict on Friday afternoon, but will instead have to start their deliberations over again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975. The jurors were asked to answer nine questions, including whether Cosby sexually molested Huth, whether she was under 18, whether Cosby had reason to know that, and how...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Cosby
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

74-Year-Old Charles Manson Follower Approved for Parole

Convicted murderer and Charles Manson follower Patricia Krenwinkel has been found suitable for parole, according to state prison officials. The decision is pending review from the Board of Parole Hearings’ legal division, a process that can take 120 days, a spokesperson for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. If finalized, Gov. Newsom will have 30 days to review the decision. At 74, Krenwinkel is California’s longest-serving female inmate. She participated in the 1969 murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate, as well as other killings across Los Angeles. Krenwinkel testified to stabbing one victim 28 times. She was sent to death row in 1971, but her sentence was changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole after California’s supreme court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional. Tate’s sister started a petition asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block Krenwinkel’s release, writing that she has shown “absolutely no remorse at all.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Case#Violent Crime
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Elon Musk Breaks Silence On Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's $50 Million Defamation Trial

Elon Musk finally shared his opinion on the bombshell defamation case everyone is talking about — and he's wishing both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp the best no matter the outcome.Shortly after filing for divorce from Depp in 2016, Heard had an on-off relationship with the tech mogul over the next few years. His name came up multiple times throughout the trial, from discussing the seriousness of their relationship to addressing the rumors they had been in a legal battle over frozen embryos.Although Musk had previously been tightlipped on the sometimes scandalous court proceedings, he offered well wishes to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

'I'm shook right now': Homeless NYC man tells of his terror after he was handed gun that had just been used to murder Goldman Sachs worker in unprovoked subway attack

A New York City homeless man said he was 'shook' and 'scared' after a murderer handed him a gun he'd just used to kill an innocent subway passenger. The man, who did not want to be identified, 46, told DailyMail.com the suspected shooter Andrew Abdullah gave him the alleged murder weapon and told him 'not to say nothing' moments after Daniel Enriquez, 48, was gunned down at Canal Street Station Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer says she should win case even if she cut Johnny Depp’s finger off with an axe

Amber Heard’s lawyer raised eyebrows in his closing argument as he sought to downplay the importance of a fight in which Johnny Depp’s finger was severed.Hours of testimony in the defamation trial opposing the Hollywood stars centred around a violent incident in Australia in 2015, during which the tip of Mr Depp’s finger was cut off.Mr Depp claimed the injury occurred when an “irate” Ms Heard hurled a vodka bottle at him and it shattered. Ms Heard, however, said she was not awake at the time and speculated that he may have cut the finger when smashing a phone against...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

NBC News

390K+
Followers
48K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy