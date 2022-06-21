Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial
64-year-old Judy Huth accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1975 at...www.nbcnews.com
64-year-old Judy Huth accused Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her in 1975 at...www.nbcnews.com
Where were these underage and wayward young womens parents?!? They were either getting paid or just didn’t pay attention!! How can your daughter be the PlayBoy Mansion and you don’t have a clue?!?!
Why didn't she do anything about the alledge abuse until now. oh yeah now it's all about Money. I am tired of these people coming forward 20, 30, 40 years later. I call it bull..t
my problem with this is that all of the women came out with their accusations years later. so what all of them women did was put their careers first. they were afraid to tell someone in fear of Bill Cosby some how ruining their careers. they all kept their mouths shut allowing him to do it to other women. they are just as guilty because they let it happen over and over again to other women. so now they want to open their mouths and tell their stories. did they think of that happening to other women? no they did not. they only thought of their careers and making money. they say women need to stand up for all women, well they didn't stand up and do the right thing. the only thing those women did was keep their mouths shut and let it continue happening.
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 130