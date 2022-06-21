ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heidi Klum Kicks Up Her Gold Heels in Floral D&G Pantsuit for ‘America’s Got Talent’

By Joli-Amour DuBose-Morris
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RjFGV_0gHrz5Se00

Heidi Klum took a mirror selfie in a vibrant pantsuit this week designed by none other than the iconic fashion house of Dolce & Gabbana . Dolce & Gabbana has been omnipresent among celebrities in recent months, including styling guests of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding to dressing the judges of HBO Max’s “Legendary” series. Add Klum’s name to that list.

The TV personality modeled the brand’s pantsuit today for her Instagram fans, highlighting a palette of floral prints done in shades of lilac and dark purple on a white suit. The pockets had a blue contrast as well as matching buttons.

Klum heavily accessorized, as she put wrist cuffs on each arm as well as elegant rings. She wore a pair of cat-eye sunglasses in a pale pink color that contrasted the white and darker blue shades. As she took her sunglasses off, she showed a bold and glimmering makeup look with a silver eyeshadow that made her eyes pop.

For a bit of shine, she wore gold platform pumps that complemented the outfit. The pair of gold pumps worked perfectly with a suit as it maintains the whimsical aesthetic as well as the upkeep of classiness. And she made sure to let her followers see them when she kicked up her heel and shared that she thought that the outfit looks “cute.”

On “America’s Got Talent,” she wore the same outfit. This suit epitomized the summer season as well as the playfulness of the show. This supermodel continues to try new things with playful prints and bright colors to keep the summertime and make an eye-catching style statement on the NBC series.

