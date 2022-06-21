Shoppers Say This $8 Smoothing Cream ‘Works Perfectly to Tame Frizz’ On The Go

Click here to read the full article.

No matter how much anti-frizz spray you use in the morning, sometimes it’s not enough. If you get midday frizziness and aren’t sure how to fix it, you’re going to want a product for touch-ups. Lucky for you, we found one that works wonders and is the perfect size for carrying with you at all times. Did we mention that it’s only $8, too? Yup, we hit the jackpot with this find.

John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème does just what its name suggests; it smooths over any puffiness and also leaves hair with a beautiful shine. It’s made to handle any frizziness, whether it’s flyaways, static frizz or split ends. Whip out the 4-ounce tube from your purse and slip in a little touch-up wherever you go.

It’s easy to see how this smoothing cream has over 5,000 five-star ratings and more than 300 five-star reviews on Amazon.

“Works perfectly to tame frizz and give a nice sheen,” wrote one reviewer. “I’ve tried all kinds of oils/serums/creams and this is by far the best product I’ve used.”

We’re manifesting glossy locks and smooth strands this summer, and fortunately, these dreams are about to become a reality thanks to the Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème .

For locks that look shiny and feel silky, the brand recommends applying the cream to damp hair and blow drying with a round brush, before moving onto a flat iron to make the hair even sleeker. However, you can also apply the product to smooth flyaways, static frizz and split ends, and reapply as needed.

Another pro tip from John Frieda? Rub some cream inside of your hats to avoid all that static frizz you’d usually get when you take off your cap. You can also run product through your strands before braiding your hair to help the style stay in place. Add a little more to your finished braid for extra gloss.

With a 24-hour styling hold, parched and frizzy hair can now be a thing of the past thanks to this formula. In fact, you should probably order a few tubes so that you can have one in your handbag, one in your gym tote, one in your car and one at home. Overkill? Definitely not. You always need a trusty hair product that multitasks and is good for on-the-go use.

“I’ve been using frizz ease secret weapon forever after styling to combat my frizz! It works like a charm and a little goes a long way so one bottle will last you forever!” raved one five-star reviewer.

Plus, it works well with all hair types, even color-treated and chemically treated hair.

“I have long, curly, frizz-prone hair and live in a humid climate. This has long been my go-to for ages to reduce frizz and dryness,” wrote one reviewer. “I love that it is not sticky or crunchy, and it doesn’t flake. A little bit reduces the dreaded puffball, and accentuates my curls and waves. A classic!”

Caught in a sudden hair SOS? No problemo! John Frieda’s Frizz Ease Secret Weapon Touch-Up Crème is your $8 hair savior no matter the entanglement.