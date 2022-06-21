ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Sheriff's Office in hot seat at Council budget hearing

By Alexa Ashwell
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Baltimore City Sheriff's Office was in the hot seat at City Hall. Sheriff John Anderson and other leaders of the office fielded questioned from some members of Baltimore City Council during a budget hearing. Many questions centered on the process of evictions, serving...

wypr.org

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott: crime, budgets, ARPA funds

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city. Among the topics we discuss today are the city's ongoing strategies for fighting crime, City...
foxbaltimore.com

Summer arrives but can council plan stem the violence?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was more than a month ago when six city council members demanded a short-term crime plan in anticipation of a violent summer. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison responded with a plan that included additional overtime for officers and high visibility in high crime areas. After...
BALTIMORE, MD
rifnote.com

Aide to Baltimore council president busted on gun, drug charges

On June 6, a 24-year-old woman named Jade Kala Johnson was arrested in Baltimore for suspected drug dealing charges as well as a gun crime. Since we’re talking about Charm City, that story would barely be worthy of mention in the local papers in most cases since such offenses take place on a daily or even hourly basis. What made this arrest more noteworthy however is the fact that Ms. Johnson is a top aide to City Council President Nick Mosby. He and his crime-fighting wife, State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, basically run Baltimore. Seeing one of his top aides take a charge like this certainly seems out of character to say the least. And for once, the suspect wasn’t immediately let off with a slap on the wrist. She wasn’t released from jail until Friday. (Baltimore Sun)
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Ousted chief auditor for BCPS appeals firing to state

The Baltimore County Schools’ chief auditor, who was fired by the school board last month, is appealing that decision to the state board of education. In a letter to the state board, Andrea Barr said her termination was unlawful. In 2019 two board members initiated a campaign of pressure and threats to interfere with the work of her office, she added.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor PM Smith: 'Crime is a number one issue. Always. Every week.'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After a local business owner and married father of two, Trevor White, was fatally shot right outside his home, concerns for the safety of Baltimore city residents’ are quickly growing. FOX45 News Rielle Creighton spoke with prominent faith leader Pastor PM Smith on the morning...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Statistics show 29 homicides in Baltimore within first 22 days of June

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there are no updates to provide after releasing surveillance pictures in a brazen daytime, a drive-by shooting at an outdoor shopping mall. Officers were called to the shopping center in the 5000 block of Sinclair Lane in northeast Baltimore Wednesday morning.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Shots fired at officers in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police confirm to FOX45 News that shots were fired at police officers this afternoon. Investigators sat it happened in the 5100 block of Darien Road. This location is not far from the shopping center where three people were shot earlier in the day. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD

