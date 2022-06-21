Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar opens at Caesars Sportsbook within Chase Field

Get ready, taco lovers, because Torchy’s Tacos is coming to Arizona! The popular Austin-based craft fast-casual brand known for its Damn Good Tacos and addictive Green Chile Queso has announced it will officially open its first restaurant in Phoenix on Wednesday, June 29 at 10 a.m. for dine-in, pick-up and online ordering. Located in the Camelback Colonnade shopping center at 1935 East Camelback Rd, #C-130, the opening marks Torchy’s Tacos’ first restaurant in Arizona, with two additional locations in Phoenix planned for later this year.
The trend of immersive cultural experiences coming to Phoenix just expanded. This time, it's less about art and more about history. Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey to the Light will open Friday, September 30, at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Old Town Scottsdale. The production is the result of collaboration between Lighthouse Immersive, which is responsible for shows like Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt, and United Exhibits Group (UEG) and International Foundation for Fine and Decorative Arts (IFFDA). The project is under the auspices of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs.
Road trips are a fun way to get out and explore the area that you live in. One route in Arizona takes you on the perfect retro road trip, letting you experience the best diners, soda fountains, and drive-in movie theaters. Only In Your State planned out the perfect 14-mile...
Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the US, with thousands relocating to the area yearly. Along with decent air conditioning, the Valley of the Sun's citizens will need a fast, reliable internet connection. If you're a newly arrived resident -- Phoenixite? Phoenician? -- or you've lived in Phoenix for some time now, it's worth looking at options in your area to ensure you're with the best internet provider for your needs.
Yes, there will be fireworks happening in the skies of the Valley this year on the Fourth of July. The city of Phoenix may have canceled its displays due to supply-chain problems, but other local cities like Mesa, Scottsdale, and Glendale still have fireworks-filled festivities planned in honor of the patriotic holiday. And the events won’t be limited to just Independence Day.
PHOENIX — The first major storm of the monsoon season arrived Thursday in metro Phoenix, bringing with it rain, wind and dust. Some areas of north Phoenix received .39 inches of rain, while parts of Scottsdale got .16 inches and Mesa recorded .08 inches, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
SYNOPSIS: This is a review of one of our guns at our gun range, the Glock 45ACP 30 GEN3 Pistol. If you want to shoot this pistol, come visit us at our gun range in Phoenix and Tempe. Gun Review: Glock 45ACP 30 GEN3 Handgun / Pistol. BY: Vincent Vasquez,...
Tuesday, KTAR Radio celebrated its 100th birthday. Here’s my KTAR story. August 1993, Jude LaCava and I were standing on a football field at UCSD, watching the then Phoenix Cardinals and the then San Diego Chargers go through training camp workouts. I’d gotten to be friends with Jude through our work in our respective markets on the sports scene. Jude mentioned to me that he was leaving KTAR for a television position and that I should look into coming to Phoenix. At that moment I thought, hmmm…
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A piece of Arizona history in central Phenix is off the market. A penthouse that used to belong to the late Sen. John McCain sold for $6 million, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. The seller was Kelly Sands, a real estate investor and owner of Kovach Enclosure Systems in Chandler and founder of ICON Builders. The unidentified buyer was represented by Mason Blake and Stephen Villabona of PADLAB, a real estate brokerage in Old Town Scottsdale.
Storytelling drives new ABC15 anchor Javier Soto. In his 18-year career in Arizona, the Emmy Award-winning journalist has covered the Jodi Arias murder trial, the Yarnell Hill wildfire, Senate Bill 1070 and the major protests that followed, the contempt-of-court cases against former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, the Phoenix serial shooter, and the death of Sen. John McCain.
Construction is changing, and builders are looking for better ways. This is the very reason why Tempe-based HercuTech delivers a lumber replacement with its innovative product, HercuWall, an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system technology that is disrupting construction. HercuWall is comprised of four common materials – made of...
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Summer is officially here and with the high temps, your plants may need a little extra care. FOX 10's Danielle Miller spoke to an expert at Moon Valley Nursery on how to keep your plants thriving in the extreme heat.
Since opening in March 2003, Fibber Magees in Chandler has been the East Valley’s destination place for anyone in search of an authentic Irish pub and fare. “One of the reasons we feel we can claim to be authentic is we got some Irish ownership,” bragged owner and General Manager Matt Brennan, one of four managing partners.
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner today.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. When it comes to feeding the masses quickly, there’s nothing like a great big heaping bowl of pasta. It’s affordable, effective, and perfect for any day of the week. However, sometimes time is short for even pasta. Whether work runs long or there’s not much time between activities, picking up a box of pasta and a jar of marinara isn’t always an option. That is why one of the newest restaurants to open here in Tucson is such a welcome one.
Just in time to cool you off this summer, FiiZ Drinks is now open in Downtown Mesa, marking its only Arizona location. FiiZ Drinks has outposts throughout Colorado, Utah, Nevada and beyond. A true soda lover’s dream come true, FiiZ Drinks offers nearly 60 soda flavors, add-ons, smoothies, creams, Italian...
PHOENIX - A massive house party that a Goodyear homeowner never asked for sparked an investigation into how this party got so out of hand in the first place – and how this is just one of many of these instances. Police had to break up the Feb. 19...
