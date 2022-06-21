ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

‘iCan Bike’ camp teaches individuals with disabilities a lifelong skill

By Kyara Brown
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A five-day camp is now teaching individuals with disabilities how to ride a conventional bike and become lifelong independent riders. ‘I Can Shine’ bike riders use an adapted bike that is adjusted to gradually...

Souris Valley United Way to distribute $300,000 back into Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A non-profit will soon be distributing nearly $300,000 back into the Minot area. Souris Valley United Way was able to fundraise nearly $300,000 through locals, pledging an amount or giving a cash gift. SVUW started raising money in September 2021 through Jan. 31, 2022. “Some...
MINOT, ND
Minot woman creates ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ as part of Alzheimer’s awareness

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Tuesday is the Alzheimer’s Association’s Longest Day fundraiser. A Minot woman is using the day to pay tribute to her mother. Paula Selland, a volunteer advocate for the Alzheimer’s Association, created her own “walk down memory lane” seven years ago, in honor of her mother Marilyn, who was fighting the disease.
MINOT, ND
Main Street Minute: Blissful Bee Smoothies opens storefront in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Blissful Bee Smoothies specializes in cold-pressed juices and smoothies. Owner and Creator Anna Schneider said there’s been a need in the community for a business like hers. Schneider has been in business for about 16 months, previously at the Green Thumb Greenhouse. She has...
MINOT, ND
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
Baseball: Surrey shuts out Garrison

The Surrey Blue Sox win in a five-inning run-rule over the Garrison Titans 10-0. Fireworks in Minot… legal? When can you shoot them …. Full-scale bomb threat drill conducted at Minot airport. Indian Road Washout Appeal. Bismarck camp teaching the importance of kindness. NDDEQ draft general permit open for...
GARRISON, ND
German Fighter Plane on display in Minot for short time

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dakota Territory Air Museum has a unique item on display, but for a limited time. The museum has the Messerschmitt Me-109 until mid-July. The aircraft is a German World War II fighter plane and is visiting from the Erickson Aircraft Collection in Oregon. The...
MINOT, ND
In Minot – How Long Until Someone Loses Their Life?

I'm not that old to remember the days when I played "Cops and robbers" This was a game that involved kids, too much free time on our hands ( summer of course ), and toy guns. The "Good" guys against the "Bad" guys - running around the neighborhood aiming at your friends yelling "Pow-Pow", and if played along correctly they would fall to the ground in a mock display of death. Was it a different world back then? I guess, I mean there were still acts of random violence but school shootings were rare. Today with social media everything seems to amplify twofold, with all these dumb TikTok videos that just explode literally within hours with so-called challenges that involve putting people in harm's way. Nowadays toy guns are way too realistic looking, and younger people are becoming quite brazen with them. Here becomes the start of possibly a deadly situation. It's called the "Orbeez challenge" and it could be a disaster one day soon for some people.
MINOT, ND
Minot 4th of July firework show in jeopardy, needs to raise $6K

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Independence Day and the festivities that come with the holiday will be here soon. But a popular fireworks show may be in jeopardy this year due to inflation and a lack of funding. The Minot Firework Association to needs donations to ensure that the annual...
MINOT, ND
‘A symbolic Flame of Hope’: Law Enforcement Torch Run

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics hit the streets Tuesday. Teams throughout the state are running hundreds of miles in celebration of the state summer games, phase two, which begins Friday. The torch run consists of a series of local runs that...
MINOT, ND
Baseball: Sabre Dogs win 17th consecutive game

Souris Valley got it's 17th straight win at Corbett Field on Tuesday, beating the Pierre Trappers 12-2. ‘I Can Shine’ bike lessons for those with disabilities. Class provides life, safety skills for children over …. A new way to experience food in Minot. NDSF & its impact on Minot’s...
MINOT, ND
Sports
Slot player hits $1.6 million jackpot at 4 Bears Casino

NEW TOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lucky slots player at 4 Bears Casino and Lodge hit a jackpot this weekend, totaling more than $1.6 million. The player, Elton Spotted Horse from Mandaree, North Dakota won $1,668,961.83 while playing the Dancing Drums Explosion slot machine- on a $5.88 bet. Mr. Spotted Horse’s jackpot winnings are the second largest in state history.
NEW TOWN, ND
Minot AFB residents voice concerns over speeding, create petition to add speed bumps to housing areas

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot Air Force Base residents are voicing concerns that speeding is an ongoing issue across housing. In an attempt to curb this issue, a petition was created by Lisa Herm to add speed bumps throughout residential areas. The petition says residents have tried to address speeding on their own by buying signs to place at the end of their driveways to remind drivers to slow down and taking to social media among other things, but she says nothing seems to work.
MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND

