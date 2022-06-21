‘iCan Bike’ camp teaches individuals with disabilities a lifelong skill

I'm not that old to remember the days when I played "Cops and robbers" This was a game that involved kids, too much free time on our hands ( summer of course ), and toy guns. The "Good" guys against the "Bad" guys - running around the neighborhood aiming at your friends yelling "Pow-Pow", and if played along correctly they would fall to the ground in a mock display of death. Was it a different world back then? I guess, I mean there were still acts of random violence but school shootings were rare. Today with social media everything seems to amplify twofold, with all these dumb TikTok videos that just explode literally within hours with so-called challenges that involve putting people in harm's way. Nowadays toy guns are way too realistic looking, and younger people are becoming quite brazen with them. Here becomes the start of possibly a deadly situation. It's called the "Orbeez challenge" and it could be a disaster one day soon for some people.

