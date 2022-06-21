Checking data privacy in pursuit of lower costs at the gas pump

TOPEKA (WIBW) -- Topekans driving by the empty Holidome at 6th and Fairlawn, wondering what will happen to it now, can weigh in on the future of the hotel in July. At Topeka City Council Tuesday night, Finance director Steve Wade outlined a new plan for Industrial Revenue Bonds which were first pegged at $10 million, and now estimated at $24 million, to demolish and rebuild on the site of the former Ramada West Hotel. The development company says electrical and plumbing issues necessitate constructing two new housing buildings to be rezoned for light commercial housing. Planning Director Bill Fiander described the plan to council members of two buildings with around 250 studio apartments, ranging in rents of $550 to $750 a month for people to live in.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO