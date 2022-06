If you are a fan of NBC's hit show "America's Got Talent," odds are you have heard of Josh Blue. This guy is one of the funniest comedians in the world. You may have even seen Josh battle it out against other comedians on the show "Last Comic Standing." Josh managed to destroy his competitors and come out on top in 2006. All of these accomplishments have been attained even with a severe disability.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO