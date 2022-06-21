ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Education Department Releases Investigative Report On EPIC Charter Schools, Hofmeister Pursues Probation

By Barry Mangold
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08SIBJ_0gHrwAKJ00

State Superintendent of Education Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday she will recommend probation for Epic Charter Schools after a new report found the district may have violated state law.

"It is, unfortunately, true that epic charter schools remains a school that has challenged enterprise, that has appeared to have misused taxpayer dollars, violated state law, and fostered a climate of fear and uncertainty among school staff,” Hofmeister said at a press conference.

To read the full report here, click here.

The report was divided into three main sections of concern: flawed attendance data, unauthorized bonuses for Epic administration, and possible violations of the state Open Meeting Act.

Epic Superintendent Bart Banfield responded to the report along with other members of the executive team. He said the district’s board of education has is relatively new to the job since Epic chose to sever ties with its former management company, Epic Youth Services, in May 2021.

Wyjuana Montgomery started in February 2021 and is the district’s longest-serving board member, according to Epic’s website.

“It is clear we have made some policy and procedural mistakes as we have established new governance and new oversight. We are highly committed to being transparent as we take corrective action,” Banfield said.

The flawed attendance data involved an algorithm that marked students as a present for class after 14 days of consecutive absences. This allowed Epic to keep those students enrolled, Hofmeister said, because new state law requires districts to unenroll students after 15 consecutive absences.

“It appears Epic (Charter Schools) may have intentionally created an algorithm to adapt to the new law in such a way that a large number of students were never absent on the 15th day, were not dropped from enrollment, and Epic continued to receive funding from these students.”

The data showed 4,819 individual students showing this pattern, according to the report.

Hofmeister said the state misallocated about $780,000 to Epic Charter Schools because of the algorithm.

The report also found Epic Charter Schools had awarded more than $8.5 million to administration staff without the approval of the district’s board.

Banfield said he does not agree with every finding in the report but declined to go into detail. He said the district will “work cooperatively” with the OSDE to resolve the issues.

Comments / 0

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Founders Of Epic Charter Schools Arrested

The founders of Epic Charter Schools along with a former executive were arrested Thursday in connection with a nearly decade-long investigation. Founders Ben Harris and David Chaney were arrested along with former Chief Financial Officer Josh Brock. They are accused of racketeering, embezzlement of state funds, obtaining money by false...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Stitt issues executive order for plan to keep Oklahoma schools safe in wake of mass violence

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order for a plan to keep Oklahoma students and teachers safe in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school. Stitt said he met with top law enforcement officials across the state and created a six-point plan to assess Oklahoma schools' safety. The plan also will provide new training for law enforcement and new behavioral training for teachers.
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
kgou.org

Oklahoma State Department of Education accuses Epic of miscounting enrollment, other issues

State schools superintendent Joy Hofmeister said she’s going to recommend Epic Charter Schools be put on accreditation probation. Again. Hofmeister and the State Department of Education made a similar request in November 2020, but it was ultimately rejected by Oklahoma’s State Board of Education. The board will have another opportunity at its July 28, 2022 meeting.
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

ACT Scores for Oklahoma Public Schools

Among Oklahoma’s 457 public high schools, 54 exceeded the national average ACT score of 20.6 in 2020. The school with the top ACT score that year was Classen School of Advanced Studies in Oklahoma City, where students averaged 24.54 on the exam. The magnet school is part of the Oklahoma City Public Schools district.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
thecentersquare.com

Stitt: Bills will change Medicaid delivery in Oklahoma

(The Center Square) - Oklahoma is changing the way it delivers Medicaid to its beneficiaries. Gov. Kevin Stitt said that two new bills he recently signed would make a "critical difference" in state healthcare outcomes. "When Medicaid expansion was put into our constitution in the summer of 2020, I knew...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Board Of Education#Epic T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy