The State Attorney's Office announced Wednesday it is filing one count of driving under the influence against Manatee County Commissioner George Kruse. Kruse was not arrested after an April 20 one-car crash on GreyHawk Boulevard in east Bradenton. Although no field sobriety or other alcohol related tests were taken, an investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office began the next day. Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells, saying "Review of this traffic crash revealed additional evidence that was not available on the evening of April 20," eventually forwarded the case to the State Attorney's Office.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO