The sixth Sip & Stroll hosted by Downtown Chambersburg Inc. will pair beer, wine, cider and liquor samples with downtown businesses on Saturday, July 30. From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. that day, ticket holders ages 21 and older can wander through the downtown area and step inside various establishments to try offerings from liquid providers such as Roy-Pitz Brewing Co. and ANXO Cider, both of Chambersburg, and Juniata Brewing Co. of Huntingdon, Pa. Those who pay the $30 fee ($5 for designated drivers), will have the chance to try two samples of about 3 ounces each at every site during one of three, three-hour windows of time starting at 12:30, 1 and 1:30 p.m.​ All proceeds support DCI’s revitalization efforts.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO