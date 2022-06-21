ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

TN DCS: ‘The need for foster homes is critical’; DCS and Isaiah 1:17 at capacity

By Anslee Daniel
WJHL
WJHL
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnWJX_0gHrvR7d00

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL)- As of Tuesday morning, 9,133 children were in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services.

“The need for foster homes is critical,” said Carren Broadnax, the resource linkage coordinator for DCS. “As of today, we currently have 9,133 children in custody across the state. You have children that lost parents during the pandemic and a number of other life situations that were exacerbated beyond measure.”

The issue has been so bad that children have had to sleep in the DCS offices overnight.

“It’s not something that we set out to do to ever have a kid sleep in the office. It was not our intent ever, but certainly our problem and we’re working to address it,” Broadnax explained. “There is always a staff person that is with them if they have to stay in the office. We ensure that they have food and meals and that they’re needs are taken care of. In some of the offices there may be televisions and game systems and things of that nature just to kind of help the time pass until we can get them in a placement option.”

Local company donates ambulance to Ukraine

The pandemic exacerbated the problems.

“We had foster homes that had lost jobs, they lost spouses. COVID impacted families across the board. That being said, I think we just got lost somewhere in the conversation,” said Broadnax. “Just in the 15 county area of East Tennessee, we had 411 homes that closed in good standing between DCS and contract homes at the year-end of 2021.”

The issue comes as Isaiah 1:17 Houses, the temporary placement homes across the region, are also at max capacity, sometimes forcing children to go to different counties.

“We like to be able to try to keep those kids if at all possible in areas that are comfortable and familiar to them,” she said. “Particularly if we’re able to stay in the same school, we would like to be able to do that.”

The issue of children sleeping on air mattresses at DCS offices was highlighted by News Channel 11 in Greene County earlier this month . After the story aired, we found out, it was happening across the region.

“At the height of the placement crisis they were having children stay at the DCS office here in Hawkins County and case managers were staying here with them and away from their families,” said Hawkins County juvenile court judge Daniel Boyd. “When children come into custody the department is having a hard time finding placement for the children which usually means that case managers are having to sit with children at some point in time at various locations.”

The pandemic has also caused a backlog in the system.

“We’re seeing placements denying children because of behaviors. Either the pandemic has brought behaviors more to the front or they’ve been unaddressed and services haven’t been provided during the pandemic for various reasons,” Boyd explained.

Johnson City police identify body found on railroad tracks

Along with behavior issues, Boyd says the main reason children are taken from homes in Hawkins County, like Greene County, is due to drugs.

“It’s a traumatic experience good or bad – children being taken away from their parents or family members and being someplace strange,” said Boyd. “So, you want to make that transition and that removal as smooth as possible.”

The Isaiah 1:17 House for Hawkins County is just in the awareness phase and might not be ready for quite some time.

“It’s a respite and a placement for children that are awaiting placement. It gives them home instead of sitting in a cubicle and sleeping on an air mattress,” he shared. “It gives them a bed, it gives them a tv, good food, warm showers, etc.”

Tennessee lawmakers are aware of the problem, putting just under $50 million in the next budget toward children’s services.

“They want the kids to have exactly what the court feels they need,” said state Rep. David Hawk (R) of Greene County. “I’m frustrated. The judges are frustrated. I know that it’s a problem that has popped up across the state. It never starts immediately but having the promise of these dollars out there will hopefully spur families and folks to come into DCS employment very soon.”

About $5 million is going to Children’s Advocacy Centers. $9.7 million is going to DCS to increase wages for case workers and fund more positions. The bulk of the money- $33.8 million- is going to fund kinship placements. That’s where aunts, uncles, grandparents, and other relatives of the children going into custody can get the children placed with them.

“There are some kinship placements who throw their hands up and say, ‘I can’t do it. I can’t afford to bring another child into the house,’ and they’ve had to turn loved ones away, blood relatives away because they couldn’t afford it so we’re trying to make the answer easier to say ‘yes’ on every occasion for that blood relative to take that child in,” Hawk said. “It’s important to keep a continuum of care for the children that they don’t lose their healthcare services, they don’t lose their childcare services. They don’t lose whatever services they may be receiving in school just because they’ve gone from a parent who’s not doing well financially to a parent who may be doing better financially.”

Another relief that can hopefully help families on the front end is $25 million to Northeast Tennessee from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Tri-Cities leaders announce how $25 million grant will be used

“We’ve got a substantial investment there we’re making in the region as well to ensure that families number one are on a good footing to start with to try to avoid any of these abuses in the future,” Hawk said.

While putting money toward the problem is helpful, the biggest need is for foster care families and mentors, of all shapes, sizes, and walks of life.

You can find more information on how you can help at TNFostersHope.tn.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
WREG

Jackson doctor suspended for a second time

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health has suspended the license of a West Tennessee cancer doctor for a second time. The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners suspended Dr. Omar Ahmad’s license in 2014 but lifted that suspension in 2020. In March of 2022, the broad suspended Ahmad’s license again and said he treated […]
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
Greene County, TN
Society
County
Greene County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Hawkins County, TN
Society
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
fox40jackson.com

TN education department awards $27 million in grants for five communities

The Tennessee education department has awarded $27 million in grants for five community organizations to start tutoring programs in the 2022-2023 school year. The state Department of Education says the Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps Community Partner Grant will help provide up to 18,000 Tennessee students in grades 1 through 8 with free tutoring services for English language arts and math.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Physician Calls Out State Leaders Over COVID-19 Misinformation

Nashville doctor and parent of two highlights importance of COVID vaccines for children. Following an announcement that leaders of Tennessee's majority-Republican House of Representatives are calling on the administration of Gov. Bill Lee to resist COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 years old, Nashville primary care physician Mary Gordon Bono highlighted the importance of the vaccine and called on lawmakers to promote accurate information.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Homes#Dcs#East Tennessee#Foster Parents#Tn#Tri Cities
Advocate Andy

Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Tennessee House Republicans urge Gov. Lee to block TDH from distributing COVID-19 vaccines to young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — House Republican leaders are urging Gov. Bill Lee to stop the Tennessee Department of Health from distributing COVID-19 vaccines to children under the age of 5. The request was signed by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, Majority Leader Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, Republican Caucus Chairman...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
dicksonpost.com

Dickson's Margo Jacobs named Ms. Tennessee Senior America

Margo Jacobs sees herself as more than just a beauty queen. The 67-year-old Dickson native won the title of Ms. Tennessee Senior America on Saturday, April 22 in Crossville and earned the opportunity to compete at the national level. But instead of merely a pageant, she is embracing the competition as a celebration of life, individuality, womanhood and healing.
DICKSON, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy