ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Pal’s plans to build a new location in Kingsport

By Slater Teague
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j4weN_0gHrvQEu00

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pal’s Sudden Service is planning to open a new location in Kingsport.

The new Pal’s would be located at the corner of John B. Dennis Highway and Tidewater Court.

Jefferson County woman loses $200 in DIRECTV scam

Pal’s executive Adam Crosby said the project is “still very much in the planning phase.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6K3V_0gHrvQEu00

“If the plan is approved, this new location would provide 45+ new jobs, added tax revenue for the city and help us better serve our customers in the Fall Branch area and areas around Bay’s Mountain,” Crosby said in a statement.

The new location would be Pal’s 31st restaurant overall and seventh in the company’s hometown of Kingsport.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities and surrounding areas have a wide variety of events and celebrations planned for the Fourth of July. Norton On Friday, July 1, Norton’s 2022 Independence Day Celebration begins with a parade at 7 p.m to kick off downtown festivities. Food, fun, music and more are in store for this event. […]
NORTON, VA
WJHL

Section of Greenbelt to be closed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A section of the Greenbelt in Kingsport will be closed starting Thursday, June 23. The Clinchfield Street to Cherokee Village Drive section of the Greenbelt will be closed due to resurfacing and sidewalk repairs. The estimated time of the closure is weather permitting and can take up to 15 days. A […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Road improvements heading to Kingsport

Kingsport, Tenn. (WCYB) — The City of Kingsport has been awarded the bid for a signal reconstruction. The project would take place at the intersection of Stone Drive and Clinchfield Street - one of the busiest intersections in the town. Work is scheduled to begin later this summer and...
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Sports
Kingsport, TN
Lifestyle
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
Kingsport, TN
Sports
Kingsport, TN
Food & Drinks
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WJHL

Cookout to open in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough residents won’t have to make the drive to Johnson City much longer for a late-night Cookout fix. Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11 that the restaurant chain is in the works to open a location in Jonesborough situated between the Olde Town Pancake House and Jonesboro Pizza Parlor. The […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol casino set for final hiring event before July opening

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol casino will offer a final hiring event before its temporary facility opens next month. The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock will hold the hiring event on Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the former mall and future casino site at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, Virginia. A press release from Hard Rock International says attendees are asked to follow the signage around to the entry for the hiring event.
wcyb.com

Crews respond to multiple water rescues in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One person is dead and another possibly missing, after two separate incidents on the water in Hawkins County on Wednesday. Authorities are investigating a fatal boating incident that happened on the Holston River, and crews also spent a majority of the evening searching for a man last seen floating on a raft on Cherokee Lake.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Pal S Sudden Service#Tidewater Court#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

(WJHL) — With the Fourth of July nearing, many wonder if they live in an area that allows the use of fireworks. News Channel 11 compiled a list of jurisdictions and their firework ordinances before the celebrations pop off. You CANNOT set off fireworks in the following cities, towns and counties: Abingdon, Virginia — It […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport BMA votes to vacate section of Jared Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A proposal to close a section of Jared Drive at the request of Eastman Chemical Company received unanimous approval from the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The resolution was approved on final consideration during the board’s regular business meeting Tuesday night. Eastman had asked the city to close the section […]
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJHL

TWRA IDs Kingsport man who died in boating accident

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) on Thursday identified a Kingsport man who died in a boating incident on the Holston River Wednesday. A release stated that Dennis Wayne Jenkins, 51, was found dead face-down in the Holston River following the boating accident. He was reportedly not wearing a lifejacket. Investigators […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Man Found Face Down In Holston, Identified

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency has identified the body of a Kingsport man found Wednesday evening face down in the Holston River near Church Hill. The TWRA says 51 year old Dennis Wayne Jenkins was found in the water upstream from a single passenger boat near Christians Bend Boat Ramp. The unoccupied aluminum boat did not appear to have been in a collision. Jenkins was not wearing a life jacket. An autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Bear captured, Carden’s Bluff reopened

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The bear that caused Carden’s Bluff Campground to be closed has been captured, and the campground is set to reopen on Thursday, June 23. On June 16, an “aggressive” bear was reported at Carden’s Bluff Campground. U.S. Forest Service officials are warning visitors to look out for black bears and be […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Parents react to abuse allegations against Kingsport special ed teacher

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Imagine scrolling through your social media feed or flipping through the television channels only to land upon a news story regarding “possible child abuse” allegations with the photo of a teacher who looks eerily familiar to you. And then it dawns on you that the person in the photo was your […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WATE

WATE

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy