Pal’s plans to build a new location in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Pal’s Sudden Service is planning to open a new location in Kingsport.

The new Pal’s would be located at the corner of John B. Dennis Highway and Tidewater Court.

Pal’s executive Adam Crosby said the project is “still very much in the planning phase.”

“If the plan is approved, this new location would provide 45+ new jobs, added tax revenue for the city and help us better serve our customers in the Fall Branch area and areas around Bay’s Mountain,” Crosby said in a statement.

The new location would be Pal’s 31st restaurant overall and seventh in the company’s hometown of Kingsport.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.