ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Smith focus on crime and taxes

By Doug Wolfe
WAND TV
 2 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Dr. Lisa Smith is a first-time candidate running for state representative in a district long held by a Decatur Democrat. Smith is hoping to grab the seat pointing to problems with a crime...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Watchdogs praise Shelby County Treasurer

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The Shelby County Treasurer, Erica Firnhaber, is being praised for her work by the Edgar County Watchdogs. Firnhaber, a sometimes thorn in the side of the county board, has pointed out issues since she came into office concerning the handling of taxpayer dollars. “Nobody in...
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Restaurant Operators Accused Of Sales Tax Evasion

Two Springfield restaurant operators have been arraigned on felony charges accusing them of underreporting sales tax receipts by $100,000. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the charges accuse Amanda and Nicholas Paz of Springfield of not reporting as much as $1 million in sales at AZ-T-CA Mexican Grill, and pocketing the $100,000 in sales taxes they would have had to pay on that amount. The state Department of Revenue believes the underreporting happened from January of 2015 to October of 2019. If convicted on the most serious charge, they could face six to 30 years in prison.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Illinois Schools Closed for Election Day Nov. 8

While many students in the Champaign-Urbana area are enjoying their share of summer fun, area school boards are finalizing calendars for the upcoming year. Families may notice those calendars will include a day off from school on Election Day, Nov. 8, 2022. Election Day became an official holiday after Governor...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County – Where Money Grows on Trees And Outrage Is Selective

While several locals chose to create all kinds of misinformation, tell lies, and even tried to change laws over the county not getting their no-bid farm rent of less than $35,000.00 last year, we can only wonder where their concern and outrage is with the Sheriff’s Office spending $47,529.64 of their tax dollars on body cameras and dash cameras of which most are not even being used dating clear back to 2015.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, IL
nowdecatur.com

DPD Adopts Ten Shared Principles

June 21, 2022 – The Decatur Police Department and the NAACP Decatur Branch announced that DPD has adopted the “Ten Shared Principles”, the result of a partnership between the Illinois NAACP State Conference and the ILACP (Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police). The Ten Shared Principles represent...
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (6/22/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now authorized the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, and the shots are set to begin immediately in Illinois. The age group between six months and four years old is the last major demographic to gain approval for the vaccine. Even though this age group has not seen the same hospitalization and fatality rates as older groups, health officials say it’s still important to get vaccinated.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

CWLP warns Springfield neighbors to prepare for rolling blackouts

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- City Water Light and Power is preparing for controlled outages this summer, to avoid a total blackout in the city of Springfield. It comes as the Midwest is facing an energy shortage. During the heat of summer, neighbors may be asked to turn off their air conditioning...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Breeze-Courier

County Board dismisses Vince Harris

(TAYLORVILLE) — At the close of a marathon four-hour Christian County Board meeting Tuesday night, members voted 12-3 to dismiss Vince Harris, Solid Waste Management Director and Christian County Zoning Director, from all duties. The move followed a meeting behind closed doors for nearly an hour-and-45-minute session at which time the vote was take.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Legislature#Urban Areas#Wand News#Democratic#State
WAND TV

Rural ambulance service in dire need of volunteers

MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A rural Christian County ambulance service is in dire need of volunteers. Mark Forbes, President of Morrisonville Community Ambulance, told WAND News if they don't get more volunteers the service could be forced to reduce hours or close for good. "People need to step up. We...
MORRISONVILLE, IL
wlds.com

Urgent Rent-A-Car License Plates Revoked by Sec. of State for No Insurance

A Springfield-based rental car business has had its license plates for its rental vehicles revoked by the State of Illinois for not being properly insured. Springfield Leaks reports that Secretary of State Spokesman Henry Haupt had informed them that the license plates for Urgent Rent-A-Car had been revoked for failure to meet the state’s insurance requirements. According to the Springfield Leaks report, the business was still attempting to rent vehicles to the public.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Firefighters encourage caution as Fourth of July approaches

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Local Firefighters are warning people to be especially cautious with fireworks as we head into the Fourth of July. The Springfield Fire Department responds to over 20,000 calls a year. In June and July, many of those calls are about fireworks. Firefighters are seeing an increase...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
wmay.com

Fulgenzi Won’t Run For Re-Election To Springfield City Council

A Springfield alderman has announced that he will not seek re-election next year. Ward 4 Alderman John Fulgenzi has decided not to seek a third term. In addition to serving on the City Council since 2015, Fulgenzi was previously a Sangamon County Board member for ten years. During his time in office, Fulgenzi was an early supporter of a local smoking ban in public establishments, and spearheaded the merger of the Springfield and Sangamon County health departments. He also led the charge to create the Peoria Road/Route 66 TIF district.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Seeks Public Comment On Housing Plan

The City of Springfield is seeking public comment on its annual action plan for housing in the community. The plan is required for the city to be eligible to receive federal community development block grant funds. The draft plan lays out a number of goals and strategies, mostly targeting low-income neighborhoods.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Police Make Another Firearm Arrest

The Springfield police crackdown on illegal firearms on city streets continues. Officers conducted extra patrols Tuesday night in the 17-hundred block of East Brown Street in response to recent shots fired calls in that area. While on patrol, officers observed 30-year-old Deonte Williams standing on the sidewalk. Because they were...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Where to watch fireworks this 4th of July holiday

(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year. We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced. Arthur: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m. Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green...
DECATUR, IL
thecentersquare.com

Lawmakers frustrated over blocked rail crossings and late passenger trains

(The Center Square) – The head of the Federal Railroad Administration was put on the defensive regarding poor on-time service by Amtrak trains in Illinois that taxpayers subsidize. During a recent House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials hearing examining freight rail safety, Federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Bloomington and Heyworth sites receive grants for housing development

Nineteen housing projects across Illinois will receive $75 million to propel development. Bloomington and Heyworth have three of those sites. The Villas at Prairie Vista and Lincoln Lofts are the two Bloomington developments obtaining funding. The grant will help create 24 new duplexes containing 48 units at The Villas. 54 units for people earning at-or-below 60% area median income for McLean County are set to be constructed at Lincoln Lofts. That project is in its second phase.
HEYWORTH, IL
nprillinois.org

District 186 could trade emergency cancellations for e-learning days

Springfield District 186 officials are rolling out a plan to replace emergency days during inclement weather with remote learning sessions. A public hearing to take input on the district’s new e-learning plan. is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 5 in the district’s board room at 1900 W. Monroe St....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Illinois State Fair chickens out

The Illinois Department of Agriculture says both junior and open live shows at the Illinois State Fair will be cancelled for 2022 to protect from highly pathogenic avian influenza. The Departments emergency rules took effect In April, and can remain into effect up to 150 days. The emergency rule prohibits...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy