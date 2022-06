Blizzard has given Diablo 4 fans some promises and hope following all the Diablo Immortal backlash. Since its release, consumers and critics alike have heavily criticized the monetization of Diablo Immortal. This criticism and backlash have transformed into concerns about Diablo 4. Amid all this concern, a job listing for the game was posted looking for a "driven individual to manage the Diablo IV in-game shop experience and who has "experience working in a live service gaming environment." Naturally, this job listing exacerbated concerns for Diablo 4 that were already brewing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO