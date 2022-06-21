ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres pregame: Mazara up in lineup, Hosmer down

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Slowly but surely, Nomar Mazara is becoming a more prominent bat in the Padres ’ lineup. The 27-year-old Dominican will bat fifth Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, his second start there after seeing most of his action in the six- and seven-hole.

Mazara is hitting .327/.364/.442 with three doubles, one homer and 10 RBIs in 16 games since the Padres called him up earlier this month.

He is hitting .417 with runners in scoring position for a team that already ranks fifth in the majors with a .272 batting average in that situation. He was 1-for-3 in Monday's 4-1 Padres win .

Mazara last hit fifth June 8, when Eric Hosmer was out of the lineup. Hosmer is in Tuesday’s lineup, but is in the six-hole for the first time since April 22.

Hosmer had hit fifth or higher since then but is batting .185/.246/.219 with four doubles and no homers over his last 31 games, a stretch that has seen him sit more often against left-handed pitching.

Without Manny Machado available, Ha-Seong Kim is again at third base and in the nine-hole and CJ Abrams will start a second straight game at shortstop and in the eight-hole. Abrams was 0-for-3 on Monday in his return to the majors.

Trent Grisham will lead off again and play center field, followed by left fielder Jurickson Profar, second baseman Jake Cronenworth and designated hitter Luke Voit.

Jorge Alfaro is behind the plate and batting seventh.

Bench coach Ryan Christenson addressed the media before the game as he will resume active managing duties a day after clearing protocols. Right-hander Joe Musgrove has also cleared protocols but will not be activated until at least Wednesday and will not start until Thursday. The expectation is Padres manager Bob Melvin will return from COVID protocols on Wednesday.

Here is the Diamondbacks’ lineup:

Tuesday's pitching matchup

D-backs RHP Zac Gallen (4-2, 2.91 ERA)

The 26-year-old followed up his worst start of the year (1 2/3 IP, 4 ER on June 10) with his longest of the season, seven innings of two-run ball last week at home against the Reds. Gallen has a 3.38 ERA in five career starts against the Padres, but allowed nine runs in 15 2/3 innings last year (5.17 ERA).

(Baseball-reference.com)

Padres LHP Sean Manaea (3-3, 3.95 ERA)

He opened the season with seven no-hit innings in a win in Arizona in his first start of the season. Manaea’s four-inning start last week in Chicago (5 ER) was his shortest of the season. Manaea has a 2.86 ERA in four career starts against Arizona.

Here is how he's fared against current Diamondbacks:

(Baseball-reference.com)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
