ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Featured Pets June 22 – 28, 2022

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YyVKb_0gHrsoa500

Sprocket

10-year-old. Male. Pit mix. White with black. Currently being treated for Lyme and Anaplas- mosis and improving each day. I can be noisy when left alone for too long.

All of these pets are available for adoption at
Rutland County Humane Society
765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 Tues. – Sat. 11-5p.m. for adoptions
*(By appointment only at this time.) ClosedSun.&Mon.• www.rchsvt.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29L3vU_0gHrsoa500

If you are looking for a large to extra large puppy, 10 are waiting for homes. These sweet babies are German shepherd and Anatolian shepherd mixes, so some may become very big dogs. To apply go to spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Open by appointment only and with approved applicants.

This pet is available for adoption at

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT• (802) 885-3997 *Open by appointment only. spfldhumane.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2exiqk_0gHrsoa500

Indigo

I’m a 1-year-old neutered male German Shepherd mix. In my previous home, I lived with children, dogs, and cats. I also really loved car rides. So, if you’d like to meet a friendly fella like me, why not give the kind folks at the shelter a call and learn more today?!

This pet is available for adoption at
Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society
4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829
*(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org

The post Featured Pets June 22 – 28, 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Times

Baxter beauties, neighborly sights

They are living about three blocks apart and are almost twins in size and shape. One is on Maple Street (between Pine and Baxter) in Rutland and the other is on Baxter (between Library and Park). There is actually a […] Read More The post Baxter beauties, neighborly sights appeared first on The Mountain Times.
RUTLAND, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Forever Home: Meet the kittens at Homeward Bound!

In this week’s Forever Home we head to the Addison County Humane Society Homeward Bound where Local 44’s Dana Casullo introduces us to a lot of tiny furry friends. There are over twenty kittens looking for a home at Homeward Bound. A lot of them come from their...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
vermontjournal.com

Featured pets: puppies!

If you are looking for a large to extra-large puppy, we have 10 here waiting for loving homes. Pictured are the males. These sweet babies are German shepherd mixes and we believe they are mixed with Anatolian Shepherd so some may be very big dogs! To apply for one, fill out an application on our website. We are open by appointment only and with approved applicants.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rutland County, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
City
Springfield, VT
City
Pittsford, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
WCAX

Panton woman attacked by coyote

At her summer home in West Glover, Ellen Braithwaite has discovered a treasure trove of memories -- a half-century of living in the Northeast Kingdom. Essex Junction business opens the door for second chances. Updated: 2 hours ago. People in recovery can have a hard time finding a job, so...
PANTON, VT
vermontjournal.com

A big water wheel arrives in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The slowly turning water wheel, reminiscent of bucolic times past, has always been a popular feature of Weston’s Mill Museum. But after years of service, and sustaining significant ice damage during the winter of 2021-22, the faithful wheel gave up its ghost. To the rescue...
WESTON, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme#Dog#German#Anatolian#Th
WCAX

WRJ pool takes part in ‘World’s Largest Swimming Lesson’

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Swimmers around the world Thursday took to the pool for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, and one White River Junction swim center was part of the fun. It was a fun day at the pool for a group of Upper Valley kids. Thursday...
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont’s first Afghan restaurant opens in Winooski

Winooski, VT — Vermont’s first Afghan restaurant, Bamyan Kebab House, opened last week. Brothers Awran and Wazirgul Hashimi hope the restaurant can be a place where they can bring the community together. “One of the reasons that I opened this restaurant was because Vermont accepted a good number...
WINOOSKI, VT
Adirondack Explorer

Film takes a new, close look at Lake Champlain

Screening at the VIC, documentary portrays journey of discovery. Last summer, Jordan Rowell spent two weeks exploring Lake Champlain and its watershed. In the process, he experienced some of the best and worst the landscape has to offer. Rowell paddled alongside awe-inspiring 200-foot tall cliffs along the shoreline at Split...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
mountaintimes.info

Missing man found in Cavendish with canine, community help

After Donald Gurney, Jr. went missing last week, hundreds of people, police rescue groups and a team of search dogs united to find him. Gurney, 65, who has Alzheimer’s, went missing around midnight Monday, June 13 on Gurney Road in Springfield. Vermont State Police said his truck was left on the side of the road and he likely wandered off.
CAVENDISH, VT
mynbc5.com

Wrecked plane removed from river after pilot survives crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — A team of salvage experts worked alongside experienced divers and firefighters Thursday to remove a plane from the longest river in New England — a day after a pilot from Vermont survived crashing into the water. "We don’t want (the wreckage) out there another day...
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Mountain Times

Police say money at center of dispute between mother and son leading to fatal shooting in Woodstock

By Alan J. Keays/VTDigger The victim in a deadly shooting outside a home in downtown Woodstock on Tuesday, June 14, was a 67-year-old New Hampshire man who had showed up to support a woman in a dispute with her adult […] Read More The post Police say money at center of dispute between mother and son leading to fatal shooting in Woodstock appeared first on The Mountain Times.
mountaintimes.info

Killington Resort purchases 90-room Hillside Inn for employee housing

Killington Resort has purchased the Hillside Inn as a second employee housing location after renting it for the 2021-22 winter season. In 2018, Killington Resort purchased the Mendon Mountain View Lodge to begin offering housing to employees. This lodge consists of 39 rooms, a full kitchen, a lounge and community space. Due to the increased need for housing, the resort rented the Hillside Inn this past winter and finalized its purchase on April 15.
KILLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

BarnArts Outdoor Theater presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’

June 24-26 & June 30 – July 3— BARNARD — Barn Arts will host outdoor performances at the old Feast & Field location across from Fable Farm Orchard on Royalton Turnpike in Barnard this weekend and next weekend. Please allow […] Read More The post BarnArts Outdoor Theater presents ‘Five Women Wearing the Same Dress’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BARNARD, VT
compassvermont.com

Heney Realtors Sells to Burlington's Element Real Estate

(Burlington, VT) - Element Real Estate has announced the acquisition of Heney Realtors in a plan to expand their services into central Vermont. Jessica Bridge and Dan Cypress, owners of Element Real Estate, expressed their excitement about carrying on Heney's 60 years of service in the central Vermont area. "Our...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

Horses, Other Animals Seized During Vermont Cruelty Investigation

More than 20 animals, more than half of them horses, are in foster homes in Vermont after they were seized by police and advocates for animal welfare — amid an investigation into alleged animal cruelty. Investigators with Vermont State Police said the animals weren’t being sheltered or cared for...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Vermont man was piloting plane that crashed in New Hampshire

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say the man flying the plane that crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire on Wednesday was an experienced pilot from Vermont. Charlestown police say George Tucker, 27, of Ludlow, Vermont, was flying the single-engine prop plane when it went down in Charlestown at about 10 a.m. They say Tucker is an experienced pilot.
CHARLESTOWN, NH
Mountain Times

Mountain Times

Killington, VT
506
Followers
731
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

Comments / 0

Community Policy