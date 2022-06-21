Featured Pets June 22 – 28, 2022
Sprocket
10-year-old. Male. Pit mix. White with black. Currently being treated for Lyme and Anaplas- mosis and improving each day. I can be noisy when left alone for too long.
All of these pets are available for adoption at
Rutland County Humane Society
765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 Tues. – Sat. 11-5p.m. for adoptions
*(By appointment only at this time.) ClosedSun.&Mon.• www.rchsvt.org
If you are looking for a large to extra large puppy, 10 are waiting for homes. These sweet babies are German shepherd and Anatolian shepherd mixes, so some may become very big dogs. To apply go to spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Open by appointment only and with approved applicants.
This pet is available for adoption at
Springfield Humane Society
401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT• (802) 885-3997 *Open by appointment only. spfldhumane.org
Indigo
I’m a 1-year-old neutered male German Shepherd mix. In my previous home, I lived with children, dogs, and cats. I also really loved car rides. So, if you’d like to meet a friendly fella like me, why not give the kind folks at the shelter a call and learn more today?!
This pet is available for adoption at
Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society
4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829
*(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org
