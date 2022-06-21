Featured Pets June 22 – 28, 2022

Sprocket

10-year-old. Male. Pit mix. White with black. Currently being treated for Lyme and Anaplas- mosis and improving each day. I can be noisy when left alone for too long.

Rutland County Humane Society

765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 Tues. – Sat. 11-5p.m. for adoptions

*(By appointment only at this time.) ClosedSun.&Mon.• www.rchsvt.org

If you are looking for a large to extra large puppy, 10 are waiting for homes. These sweet babies are German shepherd and Anatolian shepherd mixes, so some may become very big dogs. To apply go to spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. Open by appointment only and with approved applicants.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT• (802) 885-3997 *Open by appointment only. spfldhumane.org

Indigo

I’m a 1-year-old neutered male German Shepherd mix. In my previous home, I lived with children, dogs, and cats. I also really loved car rides. So, if you’d like to meet a friendly fella like me, why not give the kind folks at the shelter a call and learn more today?!

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829

*(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org

