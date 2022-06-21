Amy Dash: NFL could discipline Deshaun Watson on case-by-case basis

Deshaun Watson settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and assault against him on Tuesday – a sign that he is nearing the end of the legal side of things.

Yet, there is still the NFL side and the league’s discipline on whether or not he violated the Personal Conduct Policy.

Audacy’s legal analyst Amy Dash joined CBS Sports Radio’s “Maggie & Perloff” to discuss the possibilities on what kind of suspension the Cleveland Browns quarterback may face.

“I don’t see the cases being lumped all together,” Dash said. “I think the arbitrator will decide on a case-by-case basis on whether there should be discipline or not. I expect to see discipline in some of the cases depending on the evidence and no discipline in others where the evidence doesn’t reach a certain threshold.

“…I think there will be discipline where the evidence merits it. So that maybe a couple of cases. It’s usually six games on a first offense, per person. It’s really going to depend on how many people the arbitrator thinks are telling the truth.”

