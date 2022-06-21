OPD: Armed robber arrested
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department arrested Stephen Haught, 19 of Utica after an unrelated investigation turned up evidence that led detectives to him.
OPD said this evidence linked him to a robbery on June 20 at Quality Quick. The suspect was described as a black male subject wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, mask and blue rubber gloves.See also: OPD: Juvenile with history of charges steals a vehicle
Police reports said the suspect approached the clerk, brandished a handgun and demanded money before leaving the store.
Police said detectives investigated and watched the video of the robbery. Haught was then transported to Daviess County Detention
Center.
He is charged with one count of Robbery in the 1st degree.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
