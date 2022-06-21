ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Metra to run more trains between Chicago and Joliet during summer 2022

By Mai Martinez
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GiXA6_0gHrsczN00

Metra is preparing to add special service on the Heritage Corridor Line between Chicago and Joliet.

On Saturdays from July 2 through Sept. 3, Metra riders will have more trains to get to their summer destinations — and more room for bikes, too.

Metra will provide three round-trip trains between Chicago to Joliet with new bike cars to accommodate extra bikes.

Metra hopes it will encourage riders to explore the many towns along the historic corridor, as well as bike paths, festivals, restaurants, and breweries.

Metra is calling the excursions “Rails, Trails, and Ales,” and it’s offering $7 day passes and family fares to entice riders.

