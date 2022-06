In the Brooklyn neighborhood, nestled between a Jewish school and a kosher restaurant, is a plot of land measuring seventy-one feet long and six inches wide. The lot was purchased at a municipal auction by a property developer in 1954. Not much has happened since. The only development was the placement of a wooden plank in the ground, creating a fence as narrow as the property and as exaggerated as the span of property rights in New York.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO