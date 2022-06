Ted Lempart thought someone was throwing rocks at his motorcycle. He was riding with a group of fellow Vagos Motorcycle Club members on Interstate 11/U.S. Highway 95 late last month when he saw a man and woman fly off a bike in front of him, landing in the rocks by the side of the highway. Lempart testified to a grand jury that it wasn’t until he pulled over to help the other bikers that someone noticed the blood on his thigh and he realized he had been shot, according to court transcripts released recently.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO