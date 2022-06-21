ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

From the Lodge to the neighborhoods, dangerous drag racing is a problem in Detroit. So what's the solution?

WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGzGv_0gHrrD9X00

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s been three years since a video of cars blocking the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit went viral, along with a catchy saying – “We on the Lodge wit’ it.”

The video showed cars wreaking havoc on the Lodge, essentially shutting down one of the city’s busiest arteries. The viral incident spurred copycat videos in the summer of 2019.

While there hasn’t been an incident like that on the Lodge lately, drag racing and drifting are still problems. And recently, it’s taken over Detroit’s neighborhoods. In a new edition of The Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark takes a look at ways to fix that problem.

Most residents in the neighborhoods are sick of it. Police are sick of it. Michigan State Police First Lt. Mike Shaw calls it "plain stupidity." In this edition of the podcast he details the work MSP and Detroit police are putting in to bring this dangerous trend to a halt.

Comments / 0

 

