For the fourth time in its more than 2 decade tenure, Da Kine's Plate Lunches has reopened in San Diego after a long dormancy. In late 2019, Da Kine's Plate Lunches revived in Linda Vista after an 11 year break. The Hawaiian restaurant was originally opened in San Diego's Pacific Beach neighborhood in 1997 by founder "Uncle" Nelson Ishii, who hails from Kanaeohe, Hawaii. A second outpost was eventually launched in National City. Ishii closed both restaurants in 2008 in order to focus on growing his catering business, which included clients like the Super Bowl and the Junior World Golf Championships. Due to popular demand, the eatery was eventually revived in Liberty Station but eventually closed that location as well.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO