ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Events celebrating summer in Tucson

By Anne Simmons
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJO9H_0gHrpMAU00

The first day of summer 2022 falls on Tuesday, June 21, though it might not feel like a milestone in the Old Pueblo. After all, Tucson hit its first 100 degree this year day back in April .

To help get into the spirit of summer, check out some upcoming events that celebrate this special time of year, when the sun is at its highest, the days are at their longest and monsoon is on the horizon.

El Día de San Juan Fiesta

This centuries-old festival has been traditionally celebrated in Tucson on June 24 to celebrate the arrival of monsoon and the birthday of St. John the Baptist.

Legend has it, the rains began immediately after Spanish explorer Francisco Vásquez de Coronado prayed for rain on June 24, 1540, according to the Pima County Public Library .

Public celebrations of El Día de San Juan in Tucson and on the Tohono O’odahm reservation became scarce after the 1940s, but were revived by the City of Tucson in 1998.

This year's festival is held at the Mission Garden on the west side in partnership with the Menlo Park Neighborhood Association. The celebration includes a blessing, live entertainment, food trucks and children's activities.

  • Mission Garden, 946 W. Mission Lane
  • Friday, June 24, 2022, 5:30 - 9 p.m.
  • Limited parking; walking, biking or streetcar are suggested
  • No alcohol will be served

Chubasco Channel Release Party

A chubasco is a "particularly violent storm with thunder and lightning that drops water in a deluge," according to Tucson Water.

In honor of monsoon, the department joined with artist Alex! Jimenez to create the Chubasco Channel, a community audio project that captured the sounds of 2021's monsoon through field recordings.

This year, the Chubasco Channel is hosting a site-specific sound installation under the Cushing Street Bridge along the Santa Cruz River.

The event mindfully coincides with El Día de San Juan, and will feature a live d.j. and the premiere of the Monsoon Mixtape, a series of songs by Tucson musicians.

Bloom Night at Tohono Chul

Tohono Chul boasts the world's largest collection of the night-blooming cereus, also known as The Queen of the Night.

This famed flower blooms en mass at the garden one night a year, sometime between May and late July, and bloom night has yet to happen.

Afraid of missing bloom night? You can sign up for email updates from Tohono Chul to receive updates on the progress of the blossoms.

  • Date TBA - sign up for email alerts at the Tohono Chul website
  • 6 - 10 p.m.
  • $5 for general admission, free for members
  • Flashlights, comfortable walking shoes and bottled water recommended

Stargazing at Oracle State Park

Located to the northeast of Tucson, Oracle State Park was designated as an International Dark Sky Park in 2014.

According to the park's website, the remote location is far enough from most light pollution that the Milky Way and other dark sky objects are visible.

The American Avenue Trailhead is designated nightly for star parties after park hours. The main entrance off Mt. Lemmon Road closes at 4 p.m. so stargazers should park at the American Avenue Trailhead Parking Lot .

  • Register at the self-pay station to pay the parking fee of $7 (or $12 after 10 p.m.), or to log annual state park pass
  • BYOT (Bring Your Own Telescope)

Saguaro National Park East District

Visit the Rincon Mountain Visitor Center at Saguaro National Park East daily for free ranger-led lectures and events that will teach you all about the Sonoran Desert.

From the Tohono O'odham culture and tradition of saguaro fruit harvesting, to nighttime guided strolls, the Park offers a variety of educational experiences each day of the week.

——-
Anne Simmons is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Anne got her start in television while still a student at the University of Arizona. Before joining KGUN, she managed multiple public access television stations in the Bay Area and has worked as a video producer in the non-profit sector. Share your story ideas and important issues with Anne by emailing anne.simmons@kgun9.com or by connecting on Instagram or LinkedIn .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Recordings#Spanish#Tucson Water
azbigmedia.com

LPC Desert West enters Tucson market with 1M SF industrial project

LPC Desert West, the Southwest division of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Co., has announced it will develop a more than 1 million-square-foot, Class A industrial development in the Tucson, Arizona airport submarket, highlighting the rising relevance of Tucson as a strategic industrial location. Plans for I-10 International include four warehouse/distribution buildings...
TUCSON, AZ
PLANetizen

Tucson Extends Free Transit To End of Year

Tucson’s COVID-era fare-free transit program will remain in place until the end of the year, reports Diana Ramos for Tucson.com, after which the city will assess the program’s future. “Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Lane Santa Cruz sent a letter to City Manager Michael Ortega supporting his recommendation to keep fares free until the end of the year, but asked for a wide array of data over the past 10 years such as ridership data, safety and incident rates and staffing levels for bus drivers.”
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Society
Greyson F

Favorite Restaurants and Activities to Take in Around Tucson

There's plenty of nightlife around downtown Tucson.Andrew Ling/Unsplash. Around greater Tucson, there are plenty of activities to take in throughout the year. While the sweltering summer heat might make some of those outdoor activities a bit of a challenge, there are still plenty of indoor activities to take in, restaurants to enjoy, and beverages to sip. Everyone has their own “must-see” destinations, favorite restaurants, and cozy shops they like to kick their feet up and relax in. For anyone interested in (possibly) something new to try at some point in the coming months, here are a handful of the most enjoyable sights, smells, tastes, and sounds, at least according to me.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Monsoon stays busy Thursday, with more to end the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist into the evening hours across Southern Arizona. We're expecting our monsoon storms to slowly dissipate overnight and mostly clear out by the early morning hours. However, a new round of storms is expected to fire up across Southern Arizona Friday afternoon and evening.
TUCSON, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Gabriel’s Angels fundraiser exceeds expectations

June 2022 — Supporters of Gabriel’s Angels, a 501(3)c nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire confidence, compassion, and best behavior in at-risk children through pet-therapy, gathered for breakfast to kick-off their 2022 fundraising and awareness efforts at the Arizona Biltmore on April 29. Board chairman Patty Nelson...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

Green Valley hospital again in peril

Green Valley's 25,000 residents could lose their local hospital sometime this summer. Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital notified employees this week it could go out of business within 60 days. It's the second time in 2 years the facility has been at risk of closing. Competition from a new 18-bed hospital in Sahuarita has also hurt.
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of bees on Wednesday evening, June 22. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called to the 2700 block of Fritz Drive in response to reports of a bee swarm. One man and one woman...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Reid Park Zoo open for Summer Safari Nights

Plan a family trip down to South America without having to board a plane on Saturday, June 25, at Reid Park Zoo’s Summer Safari Nights. The summer series opens the zoo in the evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 13, offering a variety of themed nights that feature zookeeper chats, animal ambassador encounters, games with Tucson Parks and Recreation and other family-friendly activities such as riding the Cox Jungle Carousel.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Get pro tips on summertime barbecuing from these Tucson experts

If you ask Jordan Rhone at Da Boots BBQ Shop on Tucson’s south side, he’ll set you straight about the difference between barbecue and grilling. Barbecue is the art of low and slow. Grilling is high heat and fast sizzle. Anyone can throw a burger or chicken thigh...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy